The Lost Symbol Finale Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘The Lost Symbol’ is a mystery action-adventure TV series developed from Dan Brown’s 2009 namesake bestselling novel. The adaptation revolves around a much younger Robert Langdon as he takes on a mysterious and dangerous man named Mal’akh while pursuing the greatest wisdom of the Freemasons. It is soon discovered that Mal’akh is Zachary, the son of Langdon’s mentor, long thought to be dead. He has returned to find the wisdom and use it to acquire godlike attributes, not caring if he hurts anyone on his path, including his parents. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the upcoming episode, this is what you need to know.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 10 Release Date

‘The Lost Symbol’ finale is set to release on November 18, 2021, at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock. New episodes, each with a runtime of about 40-52 minutes, are slated to come out every Thursday.

Where to Watch Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Finale Online?

You can watch ‘The Lost Symbol’ finale exclusively on Peacock. The premium subscription for the platform costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and ad-free Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The show premiered in Canada on Showcase on October 11, 2021.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Finale Spoilers

In the season 1 finale, titled ‘Resonance,’ the full scope of Mal’akh’s plan will be revealed. Langdon and Peter will learn exactly what Mal’akh meant when he spoke about a sacrifice, which will put them in a dilemma. Now, the sacrifice can be either Katherine, Peter, or even Mal’akh himself. After all, the tattoos on his body supposedly represent his connection to a higher plane of existence.

When Katherine learns what Mal’akh has done to their mother, the remnants of her sympathy for the brother she once knew and loved will be replaced with rage. Meanwhile, Sato and Nunez will try to figure out how Cascade works and how they can stop it from doing further damage. Elsewhere, Blake and the rest of the CIA apparatus will not probably cease their attempt to gain the wisdom even after the setback with Langdon and Mal’akh and will search for the two of them all over Washington, D.C.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 9 Recap

Episode 9, titled ‘Order Eight,’ begins by revealing that Mal’akh has indeed killed his mother. In the penultimate episode of the season, he builds a funeral pyre and paints his mother’s skin with symbols before performing her last rites. Nunez comes to check up on Isabel, but before he can go into the house or realize what has happened, he sees Mal’akh and decides to follow him. The former arrives at a bridge and turns on Cascade. Suddenly there is enough pressure on Nunez’s eardrums and brain that he loses consciousness.

Meanwhile, working together, Langdon, Katherine, and Peter figure out the location of the wisdom. They reach out to the CIA for help but don’t give them the complete information, knowing that the agency will ultimately double-cross them. With the CIA’s help, they seemingly lure Mal’akh to a designated location, where he is supposedly apprehended. But it is later revealed that the captive is just an imposter.

The clues Langdon, Katherine, and Peter find from deciphering the grid at the bottom of the pyramid lead them to the House of the Temple, where they finally deduce that the wisdom is buried under the Washington Monument. As Peter becomes busy dealing with the security guard, Mal’akh arrives, knocks Langdon out, and confronts his sister.

