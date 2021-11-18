The Lost Symbol Season 2: Renewed or Canceled?

Developed by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, ‘The Lost Symbol’ is based on the namesake third installment in Dan Brown’s ‘Robert Langdon’ books. The series follows a young Robert, still brilliant but largely inexperienced, as he takes on Mal’akh, a mysterious and dangerous foe that has kidnapped Robert’s mentor, Peter Solomon. With Mal’akh threatening Peter’s well-being, Robert races against time to uncover an ancient mystery hidden away by the Freemasons. Helping him in his quest are Katherine, his former girlfriend and Peter’s daughter; Inoue Sato, a high-ranking CIA operative; and Alfonso Nunez, a capitol police officer.

Following its release, the series received mixed reviews from the critics, but the audience response to it was more positive. The show was especially lauded for successfully adapting the mystery and suspense of the source material. If you have watched the first season and want to know whether there will be a season 2, we got you covered.

The Lost Symbol Season 2 Release Date

‘The Lost Symbol’ season 1 premiered on September 16, 2021, on Peacock, and aired ten 42-50-minute-long episodes before concluding on November 18, 2021. ‘The Lost Symbol,’ the book, was originally supposed to be turned into a film, but the producers later decided to skip to the fourth book, ‘Inferno,’ and make a film out of it instead. ‘The Lost Symbol’ was initially developed as a prequel to the movies under the title ‘Langdon’ for NBC before it found a home at Peacock and was given a new title, ‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol.’

As for the sophomore season of the series, this is what we know. Neither the Peacock executives nor the show creators have yet confirmed the development of a second season. While ‘The Lost Symbol’ was reportedly developed as a limited series and meant to serve as a prequel to Tom Hanks and Ron Howard’s film series, that doesn’t have to be the case going forward. It can exist as a separate entity from the movies, adapting other ‘Robert Langdon’ books or even developing seasons based on original stories, especially with Brown being involved with the project as an executive producer.

Ultimately, as with almost all shows, the renewal depends upon how successful ‘The Lost Symbol’ is. If it manages to replicate the viewership numbers that Peacock’s renewed shows like ‘Rutherford Falls’ and ‘Girls5eva’ generated, then it’s possible that a second season will be greenlighted. And if that happens in the next few months, the audience can expect ‘The Lost Symbol’ season 2 to release in late 2023.

The Lost Symbol Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘The Lost Symbol’ stars Ashley Zukerman (Robert Langdon), Valorie Curry (Katherine Solomon), Eddie Izzard (Peter Solomon), Rick Gonzalez (Alfonso Nunez), Sumalee Montano (Inoue Sato), Beau Knapp (Mal’akh), Keenan Jolliff (Zachary Solomon), Tyrone Benskin (Warren Bellamy), Raoul Bhaneja (Nicholas Bastin or the “Janitor”), Laura De Carteret (Isabel Solomon), Sammi Rotibi (Agent Adamu), Greg Bryk (Ellison Blake), Emily Piggford (Trish), Mark Gibbon (Samyaza), and Tamara Duarte (Zoe Nuñez).

Bhaneja, De Carteret, Piggford, and Gibbon will not appear in the next season as their characters are dead, except maybe in flashback scenes. The same thing is true with Jolliff and Knapp, who portray the same character pre- and post-transformation. The rest of the cast are set to reprise their roles in the prospective season 2.

The Lost Symbol Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the season 1 finale, Mal’akh reveals himself to be the sacrifice and demands his father to kill him. Robert arrives and announces that the ancient wisdom or portal is an old copy of King James’ Bible. Katherine kills Mal’akh when he tries to attack Robert. Later, Robert and Katherine resume their relationship. Six months later, Sato shows up at Harvard and asks Robert’s help to solve a bombing in Europe.

In the prospective sequel, Robert can travel to Europe with Sato to help her and her mysterious new employers with the bomber and the symbols they might be leaving at the crime scenes. Katherine and Peter might join the search; even Nunez can reappear as well. The case might somehow involve religious iconography.

