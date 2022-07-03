The Man Who Fell to Earth Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Showtime’s ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ is a sci-fi drama that follows the titular character — an alien from the planet Antheon attempting to save his dying home planet. Faraday, as he comes to be called on Earth, soon gets drawn into a decades-long conspiracy sparked by an elder of his own alien species who arrived on Earth many years previously. As the fates of Earth and Antheon become inextricably linked, the future of the human race seems to rest in the hands of Faraday and his unlikely human associates.

Created by Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman, the show has been lauded for the performance of its central cast. The story, too, is one that has intrigued audiences and critics alike. With season 1 closing on a tantalizing note that leaves many questions unanswered, we can’t wait for the next season! So, can we expect to see ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ season 2? Here’s what we know.

The Man Who Fell to Earth Season 2 Release Date

‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ season 1 premiered on April 24, 2022, on Showtime. New episodes came out every Sunday until the season finale on July 3, 2022. As far as season 2 is concerned, there are no official reports as to it being confirmed so far. However, fans of the show shouldn’t lose hope as there is a good chance we could see a follow-up season of the sci-fi series.

For one, season 1 ends in a cliffhanger, with Faraday’s fate, as well as the future of his entire species, left in the balance. Even Earth’s fate is left uncomfortably vague, meaning there is still a lot left in the narrative.

Additionally, the season 1 finale also hints at new characters and plot arcs emerging, signaling that there is more to the show than just one season. A good example is the brief kiss that Faraday and Justin share in the finale’s closing moment, kicking off a new romantic angle between the show’s central characters. The dangerous CIA boss Drew Finch is also still lurking in the background and seems like she still has some tricks up her sleeve to foil Faraday’s plan.

Despite the story of ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ being inspired by the 1963 novel by Walter Tevis and the 1976 movie with David Bowie, the show’s creators have also seeded a number of new plot points in the narrative. Thus, the story of the Showtime series can still go in many different directions, making another season quite likely.

The show has also received favorable reviews, which bodes well for future seasons getting greenlit. Production of the sci-fi show is understandably quite time-consuming, and if given the go-ahead, we expect to see a potential ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ season 2 sometime in late 2023.

The Man Who Fell to Earth Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be In It?

The cast is led by Chiwetel Ejiofor (Faraday) and Naomi Harris (Justin Falls), with support from Bill Nighy (Thomas Newton), Annelle Olaleye (Molly Falls), Clarke Peters (Josiah Falls), and Jimmi Simpson (Spencer Clay). Other cast members include Sonya Cassidy (Edie Flood), Joana Ribeiro (Lisa Dominguez), Kate Mulgrew (Drew Finch), Rob Delaney (Hatch Flood), and others.

The potential season 2 will likely see most of the central and supporting cast members mentioned above reprising their roles. Jimmi Simpson, whose character is killed in season 1, might not be part of the roster for future seasons.

The Man Who Fell to Earth Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

Season 1 closes with Newton handing over control of his spaceship to Newton and the latter embarking on the dangerous mission of moving the entire population of Antheon to Earth. We last see Faraday heading into deep space while Justin waits for his return on Earth.

The potential season 2 could see how Faraday fares on his dangerous mission and whether he is reunited with his family on Antheon. Since Earth is also in trouble, the terrestrial storyline could continue and see Justin Falls, who now controls Origen along with Hatch Flood, battle Drew Finch. Finally, the follow-up season could very well explore the intriguing notion of an entire alien species migrating from their home world to Earth and the effects it has on humanity.

