Created by Jon Favreau based on the ‘Star Wars’ universe created by George Lucas, ‘The Mandalorian’ is a neo-western science fiction series fraught with intrigue and nostalgia, as it revisits the past and takes the story forward to a nascent future. Taking place in a galaxy far, far away five years after the events of the ‘Return of the Jedi,’ the story follows the quest of a lone bounty hunter to save the force-sensitive child Grogu from the imperial forces. Upon the show’s initial release in 2019, the live-action foray into the universe was welcomed by fans and critics alike due to adept storytelling and lush set designs.

The awfully cute Grogu also blew up to be an internet sensation, and fans rechristened him as “Baby Yoda,” which accelerated the show’s popularity to a great extent, bringing people who were not previously inclined towards the franchise to watch the show. After the seemingly well-rounded ending of season 2, fans are left to speculate the prospects of a third season. If you seek to obtain information regarding the release of the third season, we have you covered.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date

‘The Mandalorian’ season 2 premiered on October 30, 2020, on Disney+ and concluded with the season finale on December 18, 2020. The second season packs eight episodes with runtimes ranging from 32 to 54 minutes per episode.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season! On April 21, 2020, months ahead of the premiere of the second season, Variety broke the news that the third season was already in the pre-production stage. The report stated that Favreau had begun “writing season 3 for a while,” and Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang had commenced concept creation for season 3. At the end of 2020, Disney officially renewed the show for a third season among a sweeping array of revelations at Disney Investor Day.

With the announcement came the news of the expansion of the show’s timeline through three new spinoff series: ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ ‘Ahsoka’ and ‘Rangers of the New Republic.’ Production on season three was slated to begin on April 05, 2021, in Los Angeles. The post-credit scene of the second season’s finale teases the release of “the next chapter” by Christmas 2021, which was initially thought to be referring to the release of the third season. However, Favreau later clarified that this was not the case, and the announcement instead referred to the spinoff series ‘The Book of Boba Fett.’

Some #StarWars clarification: #TheBookOfBobaFett is coming next December. It will not run alongside season 3 of #TheMandalorian. As Favreau says here, Mando Season 3 will go start production after next year’s Boba Fett show. pic.twitter.com/8cKF15dw7g — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 21, 2020

The filming usually takes 3-4 months, and the lavish post-production will take another 6 to 8 months. Furthermore, we already know that the season will come after the Boba Fett spinoff. All things considered, we hope ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 to premiere sometime in early 2022.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

All of the leading cast members will reprise their roles in the forthcoming season in all likelihood, barring some bitter developments. Pedro Pascal will take up the titular role of Din Djarin AKA Mando, the Mandalorian bounty hunter, with or without the helmet. Among other recurring cast members, we may see Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), Bill Burr (Migs Mayfield), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), and Horatio Sanz (Mythrol).

Speaking of the bitter development, prominent cast member Gina Carano will not reappear as Cara Dune following her firing due to controversial social media posts. A Lucasfilm spokesperson released a statement that read, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

If Mando gets involved in the war for Mandalore in season 3, Katee Sackhoff and Mercedes Varnado may reprise the characters of Bo-Katan Kryze and Kosta Reeves, respectively. In addition, Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett), Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand), and Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano) may appear in the third season, although probably not in prominent roles, since their characters have their own spinoff shows. Moreover, Mark Hamill may have some screen time in the role of Luke Skywalker, the son of Anakin Skywalker.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The finale of season 2 neatly resolves the story of Grogu, opening avenues for further explorations in the timeline. The season sees an interesting development of the titular character as he learns to put his feelings above the fanatical Mandalorian code. Mando rightfully acquires the dark saber, which would not be received too well by Bo-Katan. The OG Mandalorian Boba Fett makes his appearance in the season before kick-starting his own show. Before that, the final chapter of the second season sees Mando out on a rescue mission to save Grogu from Moff Gideon.

The Mandalorian finds the coordinates of Gideon’s imperial ship and sneaks in to rescue Baby Yoda, teaming up with Bo-Katan, Koska, Fennec, and Dune. Mando rushes to save Grogu while the others create a distraction by fighting off the stormtroopers. After a valorous fight with deceitful Gideon, Mando becomes the rightful owner of the dark saber. In the finality of events, Gideon is defeated, and Grogu departs with Skywalker for training after a heart-rending farewell with Mando.

The somewhat conclusive ending of the second season puts a dent in further speculations on the development of the plot along the line of Grogu. With Baby Yoda gone with Luke Skywalker, the force does not seem too strong for the third season. However, there are several story arcs that the creator can explore further. Maybe Mando will return to Bounty hunting, or perhaps he will team up with Cara Dune and Greef Karga to defend the planet. Now that Mando has the dark saber, maybe he will embark upon a greater journey to attain the freedom of Mandalore. Rest assured, fans can expect season 3 to be as spectacular and atmospheric as the earlier seasons.

Read More: Shows Like The Mandalorian