The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

Jon Favreau’s ‘The Mandalorian’ follows the intergalactic journey of the famous Mandalorian bounty hunter named Din Djarin or Mando, who is hired by the Imperial forces to kidnap “The Child” AKA Baby Yoda, later revealed to be Grogu. However, he instead protects Grogu and attempts to reunite him with his kind, the Jedis. Set against the backdrop of the emergence of the First Order after the Fall of the Empire, ‘The Mandalorian’ chronicles events that take place 5 years after the events of the 1983 ‘Star Wars’ classic ‘Return of the Jedi.’ Featuring a star-studded cast and exploring stories and settings loved by fans for decades, this science fiction live-action series successfully and quite literally reaches for the stars.

Since its premiere on November 12, 2019, the show has not only reignited the passion of old fans of ‘Star Wars’ and but also garnered several new ones. With its Emmy wins, rave reviews, fantastic special effects, incredible background score, and stellar performances, ‘The Mandalorian’ is certainly a series for which the hype lasts a long, long time. With two seasons already under the show’s belt, fans can’t wait for a third season to come out and allow them to explore the ‘Star Wars’ universe further. So, here’s the big question: when is ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 coming out? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date

‘The Mandalorian’ season 2 premiered on October 30, 2020, on Disney+. Comprising eight episodes with a runtime of 32–54 minutes each, the season finale aired on December 18, 2020.

You must be thinking: well, what about the third season? Here’s the information you need. On December 10, 2020, at the Disney Investor Day 2020, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced that ‘The Mandalorian’ was renewed and returning for a third season. Although it was announced that the third installment would premiere in Christmas 2021, the production, unfortunately, faced several delays due to various factors.

One of the reasons for its delay was Disney+’s spin-off series ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ — revolving around bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand — which is set to premiere on December 29, 2021. Favreau revealed that season 3 would start production only after ‘The Book of Boba Fett.’ Now that ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is ready for release, fans would think that ‘The Mandalorian’ would jump back into filming.

However, from April 2021 onwards, the development of ‘Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi’ — which follows the story of the legendary Jedi Master — resulted in the production of ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 getting postponed, yet again. Why? Because both series need the same sets and stages! However, in September 2021, Ewan McGregor himself confirmed that ‘Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi’ had wrapped up filming. Surely, it’s time for ‘The Mandalorian’ to resume its production. While fans are delighted to get all these fantastic ‘Star Wars’ live-action spin-offs, many are itching to get back to ‘The Mandalorian.’

Well, here’s a bit of good news. ‘The Mandalorian’ reportedly began filming in September 2021, as revealed by Carl Weathers at Steel City Con in August. Filming of season 3 is expected to take around six months. Considering the time required for post-production — especially keeping in mind the heavy use of special effects — the third season will probably take a while to get ready for our screens. Thus, it’s likely that ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 will premiere sometime in Q3 or Q4 2022. Although season 3 still feels like it’s in a galaxy far, far away, fans can rejoice at the fact it’s in the works and definitely coming!

The Mandalorian Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

Most of the main cast will be reprising their roles in the third season. This includes Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin/Mando/The Mandalorian), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Mercedes Varnado (Koska Reeves), Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), and Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze). Although the chances are slim, Mark Hamill might reappear as the younger, CGI-version of Luke Skywalker we see at the end of season 2.

Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand), Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett), Mercedes Varnado (Koska Reeves), Horatio Sanz (voice of Mythrol), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), and Bill Burr (Migs Mayfeld) are also expected to be seen in season 3. No official announcements have been made, but fresh faces are likely to join the original cast. However, Gina Carano will not be reprising her role of Cara Dune. Her controversial social media remarks in early 2021 led to Lucasfilms stating that it would no longer employ her. It is not yet known whether her role will be recast.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 sees the relationship between Mando and the Child deepening as they flee from Moff Gideon and try to reach the Jedis. Mando also meets Bo-Katan Kryze and her group of Mandalorians who wish to wage war on Moff Gideon and return to their home in Mandalore. Bo-Katan reveals that Mando actually belongs to the Children of the Watch, a cult that believes in doing things the old Mandalorian way — which involves never removing their helmets, amongst other more sinister things.

Toward the end of the second season, with the help of Bo-Katan, Koska Reeves, Fennec Shand, and Cara Dune, Mando defeats Moff Gideon. The finale of season 2 brings about a surprising twist — Luke Skywalker arrives to take the Child away with him to train him as a Jedi.

Season 3 is expected to delve into Mando’s unexpected rule of Mandalore, now that he’s won the Darksaber off Moff Gideon. We don’t expect Moff Gideon to be compliant just because he’s been defeated. We’re also likely to see rising tensions between Mando and Bo-Katan, since, despite their alliance, the latter fiercely wants the ancient black-bladed lightsaber.

Furthermore, Mando will likely discover more about the Children of the Watch while a larger political crisis develops in the background. Of course, since ‘The Mandalorian’ has been all about the adorable pseudo-father-son dynamic between Mando and the Child, we expect them to reunite somehow in the upcoming season.

