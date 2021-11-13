The Mandalorian Season 3: When is the Show Coming Back?

Created by Jon Favreau for Disney+, ‘The Mandalorian’ is a science-fiction series that follows the galactic expeditions of the Mandalorian, a bounty hunter in search of Grogu AKA Baby Yoda. The first live-action series in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, the show begins five years after the events of ‘Return of the Jedi,’ as the remaining Imperial forces hire the Mandalorian to salvage Grogu AKA Baby Yoda. As the series progresses, Mando turns against the imperial forces to help Grogu to return to his own kind.

Upon its premiere on November 12, 2019, the show was highly acclaimed by critics and audiences alike. Over the two seasons, the series went on to win 14 Primetime Creative Arts Emmys, becoming one of the best science-fiction shows of the 21st century. After incredibly establishing itself as a significant part of the ‘Star Wars’ universe, the show is maturing into a third installment, expanding the story-realm further. To add to the escalating anticipation, let us share everything we know about ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3!

The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date

‘The Mandalorian’ season 2 premiered on October 30, 2020, on Disney+, concluding its run on December 18, 2020. The second season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 30–50 minutes each.

As far as the third season is concerned, here’s what we know. On December 10, 2020, at the Disney Investor Day 2020, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced the renewal of ‘The Mandalorian’ for the third season. The pre-production works reportedly began in the first half of 2020, with Favreau writing the screenplays. Even though the third season was expected to release in December 2021, the filming faced delays one after the other.

The filming was chiefly delayed due to the production of the spin-off series ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ in which Jon Favreau, the creator of ‘The Mandalorian,’ serves as a co-director. After the production of the spin-off series, the filming of the show was further delayed with the filming of ‘Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ as the latter films at Manhattan Beach Studios in California, using the same soundstages ‘The Mandalorian’ use.

But to the fans’ relief, filming of the third season reportedly began in September 2021, with actor Carl Weathers (Greef Karga) confirming it on October 13, 2021. Considering the time required for the completion of the principal photography and the prolonged post-production that covers the special effects schedules, we expect ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 to release sometime in Q4 2022.

Mandalorian, season #3 begins for Yours Truly, on tomorrow. Greef Karga will be back on Disney+. #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) October 12, 2021

The Mandalorian Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The third season of the show will see the return of the main cast, including Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin/Mando/The Mandalorian), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), and Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon). We can expect the return of Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand), Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett), and Horatio Sanz (voice of Mythrol) as well.

Emily Swallow (The Armorer), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), and Bill Burr (Migs Mayfeld) may also join for season 3. Even though highly unlikely, the return of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker is every fans’ dream. Gina Carano, who portrays Cara Dune will not be returning for the third season as her contract is terminated by Lucasfilm due to her insensitive social media post. The studio has also confirmed that the character will not be recast.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The second season of the show ends with stunning developments in the expedition of Mando to save Grogu from Gideon. With the help of Dune, Mando and Mayfeld find the coordinates of Gideon from an internal terminal of a mining facility. The pair escapes with the help of Fennec, Dune, and Fett. Upon finding the coordinates, Mando sends Gideon a warning that he is coming for Grogu. In the season 2 finale, Mando and others battle Gideon for Grogu. Luke Skywalker makes an appearance after being contacted by Grogu, destroying all the Dark Troopers. Mando gives his affirmation to Grogu to leave with Skywalker to complete his training.

The third season of the show may explore what lays ahead in front of Mando and Grogu. Even though the latter leaves with Skywalker, a reunion of Mando and Grogu is highly expected. After being the rightful owner of the Darksaber, we can expect Mando to rule Mandalore in the upcoming season. Even though a staggering defeat may affect the spirit of Gideon, he is not the one to settle with it. So, we can be sure that his viciousness will continue in season 3.

