The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ is a comedy-drama series that follows a Jewish American housewife named Miriam “Midge” Maisel as she decides to become a stand-up comedian in the late 1950s New York. The series takes the audience on her journey, from being a housewife to discovering her interest in stand-up comedy to finally pursuing a career in it.

Since its inception in 2017, the show has spawned 3 successful seasons. It has garnered a dedicated fanbase along with several Emmy Awards. After more than a 2-year hiatus following the conclusion of season 3, fans must be curious to know what the fourth season holds for Midge. Well, we are here to fuel your excitement by appeasing a bit of your curiosity with all that we have found!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 4 episode 1 is set to be released on February 18, 2022, along with the second episode. Just like the previous seasons, season 4 of the comedy-drama will have a total of eight episodes. Instead of dropping all the episodes at once, the fourth season is scheduled to be stretched for four weeks — with two hour-long episodes dropping every Friday — concluding on March 11, 2022.

Where to Stream The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Episode 1 Online?

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 4 episode 1 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime, along with the first three seasons. Since it is exclusively available on Amazon Prime, you would not be able to watch it on any other platform.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Episode 1 Spoilers

Episode 1 of season 4, titled ‘Rumble on the Wonder Wheel,’ will pick up right from the finale of season 3. Set in 1960, the fourth season will be packed with a lot of changes in the dynamics of the beloved characters. The creator, Amy, hinted that it will focus on the aftermath of Midge’s major career setback. In 2020, she told The Hollywood Reporter, “We may be doing a little jump within the season, but when we first start up we want to [stay in that time]. I mean, what’s the fun of totally destroying someone’s soul and heart and not getting to see the aftermath? That’s what comedy’s made of, soul-crushing defeat.”

Even Caroline Aaron, the actress that plays Shirley Maisel in the series, shed some light on the upcoming season. She hinted in an interview that this might turn out to be one of the most challenging seasons for the Maisels. After all, it is never easy to adjust to changing times. In season 4, we might get to witness a serious falling out between Midge and Susie. This might be the season when Midge finally decides to push Susie away due to the latter gambling problems and mishandling of Midge’s money.

As for Joel, Midge’s ex-husband, he is likely to get on Midge’s nerves for continuing to handle her money without her knowledge. Since they are still technically married, this issue could lead them to pursue the divorce route again. Now, if you want to speculate some theories for yourself, you can check out the trailer!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Cast

The fourth season will feature the main cast members Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman, Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman, Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel, Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel, Michael Zegan as Joel Maisel, and Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson. Apart from the regular cast members, ‘This Is Us’ star Milo Ventimiglia is set to guest star as Midge’s potential love interest. Furthermore, Allison Guinn (‘On the Town’) and Emmy-nominated Jackie Hoffman (‘The Politician’) are set to have recurring roles in the fourth season.

