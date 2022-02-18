The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino (‘Gilmore Girls’), ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ is a period comedy-drama series. It follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a female comedian, as she navigates through the comic scene of New York of the 1950s and 1960s. Season 3 ends with Midge and Susie standing on the tarmac as Shy Baldwin’s plane leaves for Europe without them. After she traversed throughout America in season 3, Midge is home in season 4, desperately hoping to reignite her career after the snub by Shy and his team. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 4 episode 3 is set to release at 12 a.m. ET on February 25, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. Episode 4 will be simultaneously released along with the third episode. Like seasons 1 and 3, season 4 comprises eight episodes. Two episodes will air together every Friday between February 18, 2022, and March 11, 2022.

Where to Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Episode 3 Online?

Viewers can catch ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 4 episode 3 on Amazon Prime Video. The show is an Amazon Prime original, so it’s exclusively streaming on that platform. Subscription to Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month and has a free trial period that lasts 30 days.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 3, titled ‘Everything Is Bellmore,’ the narrative might shift eastwards, from Manhattan to Bellmore, which is a real village and census-designated place in Nassau County, New York. Midge has probably found a new avenue for her career in what looks like a burlesque or strip club. Although Abe has found job satisfaction at The Village Voice, the low pay will make him consider other options. Joel will probably try to solve the issue with Mei’s parents. The insurance company might find out about the fraud and come after Susie and her sister.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Episodes 1 and 2 Recap

The season 4 premiere, titled ‘Rumble on the Wonder Wheel,’ sets off with one of Midge’s no-holds-barred routines, in which she vents all her frustration to her audience. As the contract with Shy is gone, she asks Susie for her money so she can pay Moishe. However, Susie has gambled it all away and goes to ask Joel for a loan. Meanwhile, Susie and her sister commit insurance fraud, and the Maisels and the Weissmans celebrate Ethan’s fake birthday. Midge tells her family what has happened. This prompts Joel to give Susie the money. Towards the end of the episode, Midge decides to be true to herself whenever she is on the stage.

In episode 2, titled ‘Billy Jones and the Orgy Lamps,’ Abe and Rose move in with Midge and her children. Abe finds out how little he will get paid as a theater critic. Midge gets arrested for soliciting and later finds a captive audience in police custody. One of the other girls there is an exotic performer. She takes Midge and Susie to the burlesque or strip club she performs in. Seeing a comic on the stage there, Midge’s eyes light up like twin bonfires.

