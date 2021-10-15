The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ is a period comedy-drama that follows the life of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a Jewish American housewife who becomes a stand-up comedian overnight. When Midge’s husband, Joel Maisel, cheats on her, she performs an impromptu set drunk and stuns herself. Upon realizing her flair for stand-up comedy, Midge becomes determined to prosper her talent, and the series progresses through the adventures Midge gets into. The pilot of the series premiered in March 2017, earning a series order from Amazon.

The rest of the first season landed on November 29, 2017, and opened to astounding critical acclaim. Over three seasons, the show has bagged three Golden Globe Awards and several Primetime Emmy Awards, making the show one of the most acclaimed Amazon originals. It was praised for its mesmerizing production design, delightful performances, and amusing screenwriting, and has garnered spectacular viewership along with numerous other accolades. Since the conclusion of season 3, fans have been waiting eagerly to get charmed by Mrs. Maisel again. Now, here’s everything we know about ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 4!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Release Date

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 3 landed in its entirety on December 6, 2019, on Amazon Prime Video. The third season comprises eight episodes of runtime between 43-76 minutes each. As far as the fourth installment is concerned, here’s what we know.

On December 12, 2019, Amazon renewed ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ for season 4. However, the production crew of the show had to wait till early 2021 to get started with filming because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The filming commenced on January 20, 2021, and concluded in the first week of July 2021. With questions regarding Midge’s future looming around the fans, the exceeding wait is expected to continue further as Amazon hasn’t announced a release date yet. Considering the delays in plans the pandemic has brought in, we expect ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ to release sometime in Q1 2022.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

Season 4 will see the return of the principal cast, comprising Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel, Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman, Tony Shalhoub as Abraham “Abe” Weissman, and Jane Lynch as Sophie Lennon. Sterling K. Brown as Reggie, LeRoy McClain as Shy Baldwin, Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce, Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel, and Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel will also return to join the main cast.

Along with an incredible supporting cast, there will be a number of new faces in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 4. Prominent actor and filmmaker John Waters will join the cast as a guest appearance along with Kelly Bishop, known for her performance as Emily Gilmore in ‘Gilmore Girls.’ Milo Ventimiglia, known for his performance in ‘Gilmore Girls’ and ‘This Is Us’ will join the cast as well, among many other regulars in the show. The new additions in season 4 also include Kayli Carter, Reid Scott (‘Veep’), Gideon Glick (‘Marriage Story’), Jackie Hoffmann (‘Feud’), Jason Ralph, and Allison Guinn.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 3 ends in shock as Midge gets fired by Shy’s manager, Reggie. At her Apollo Theatre debut, Midge gets nervous as she is billed above the legendary Moms Mabley as Shy’s opening act. Tensed over the audience’s reaction towards a white comic, Midge feels intimidated to do the act, only for Reggie to interfere. Reggie advises Midge to include jokes about Shy and the tour. Unfortunately, Midge’s jokes that allude to Shy’s sexual identity infuriate Shy, only for him to drop Midge from the tour. Midge and Susie try to make amends but fail as they are left on the tarmac, and the plane takes off without them.

The fourth season will begin with the aftermath of Midge’s Apollo Theatre debut, which lands her jobless. With Shy’s generosity flying away from her, Midge is really at crossroads, and the forthcoming season will present the direction she moves forward. Midge will have a hard time dealing with Moishe as the tour contract she gave Moishe as the collateral for buying the apartment is no longer valid.

With a gambling-obsessed Susie by her side, Midge might struggle to manage the finances with the new predicament. Season 4 will also see the ways ahead for Abe and Rose, as they are practically homeless. Abe’s new job as a theatre critic will offer some relief for the couple. With Joel setting up a new club and looking after the kids, it will be interesting to see how Midge will handle domestic concerns from hereon.

When asked about the fourth season by Glamour, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino wasn’t particularly open. She said, “We’re going to be telling the Maisel story slightly differently in the coming season, a little more open for us because we try to see a couple of seasons down the line… because everything affects everything, so we’re trying to figure that out now.”

Whatever the plights are, if there’s one thing that is guaranteed in the fourth season, it is that Midge will face them with all her charm and confidence. As always, her life will have turnarounds, only for her to build something upon it to move her life in a new pathway. In ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 4, we can expect to see the same old charming Midge we have grown to love, squaring off with new plights.

