The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 11 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

This week’s episode of ‘The Masked Singer‘ pitched four semi-finalists against each other as they tried to survive the double elimination. If you don’t remember, group B contained Banana Split, Caterpillar, Mallard, and Queen of Hearts. If you want to know who made it through or recall the latest episode, the highlights have been outlined in the recap. Now, let us dive into the details for episode 11!

The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 11 Release Date

The show has entered a hiatus which means that we won’t get new episodes anytime time soon. As per its schedule, ‘The Masked Singer’ season 6 episode 11 is slated for release on December 1, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT on FOX. The show usually airs new hour-long episodes weekly on Wednesdays. The current season has 16 episodes in total.

Where To Stream The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 11 Online?

You can catch ‘The Masked Singer’ season 6 episode 11 on television by simply tuning into FOX at the above-mentioned date and time. If you wish to stream the show online, you can do so by logging into FOX’s official website or the FOX Now app. Another way to watch the fourth episode is by using live-streaming options on platforms such as YouTube TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, and Sling TV. Hulu subscribers can stream the episodes of the previous seasons and season 6 on the platform here! Moreover, you can watch the episodes on VOD platforms such as Apple TV and Spectrum.

The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 11 Spoilers

The eleventh episode, titled ‘Group A Finale,’ will kickstart the finals of the current season. The remaining singers from Group A will be asked to perform solos, after which Jesse McCartney and Michael Bolton will be called upon to perform duets with these celebrities. In the end, one of them will be eliminated while the other will advance to the showdown finale. The first part of the finals will be presided over by panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.

The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 10 Recap

The Group B semi-final started with Cheryl Hines’ entry as a guest panelist. The first performance was delivered by Banana Split, who believed in their theatrical abilities. They sang “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga as Jenny suspected they could be Ed Sheeran, and Jessie J. Nicole placed her bets on John Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt. Caterpillar was the next contestant to take the stage with “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks. He impressed everyone with his great voice and knack for nailing low notes.

Next up was Mallard, the underdog, singing “Fly” by Sugar Ray. His southern drawl convinced Nicole that he was reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter. Ken was dead set on Garth Brooks while Cheryl thought it was George Foreman. The last performance was by Queen of Hearts, delivering an amazing rendition of “She’s Got You” by Patsy Cline. Her powerful vocals got Nicole thinking she might be Sia.

Towards the end of the episode, the votes of the panel, studio audience, and superfans were tallied. The first singer who would not continue was Mallard. The Mallard took off his mask to reveal ‘Duck Dynasty’ star Willie Robertson! The next contestant packing their bags was Caterpillar. So Banana Split and Queen of Hearts qualified for the Group B finals in two weeks. Moreover, Cheryl thought that Caterpillar was Jim Parsons, but he surprised everyone by revealing himself to be the charismatic host of ‘Queer Eye,’ Bobby Berk!

