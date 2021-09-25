The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer’ returned this week with two power-packed episodes that left us guessing and pining for more. Five new singers floored the audiences with their elaborate costumes paired with rich vocals that made for a distinctive and thrilling watch! The second episode welcomed two wild card contenders who further raised the bar of competition. All the details for its premiere week have been enclosed in the recap. Now, you can go through the release date and spoilers for episode 3!

The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Masked Singer’ season 6 episode 3 is slated for release on September 29, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox. After its two-night premiere, the show will begin to air new episodes weekly on Wednesdays.

Where To Stream The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 3 Online?

You can catch ‘The Masked Singer’ season 6 episode 3 on television by simply tuning into Fox at the above-mentioned date and time. If you wish to stream the show online, you can do so by logging into Fox’s official website or the Fox Now app. Another way to watch the premiere episode is by using live-streaming options on platforms such as YouTube TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, and Sling TV. Hulu subscribers can stream the previous seasons and season 6 premiere on the platform here! Moreover, you can watch the episodes on VOD platforms such as Apple TV and Spectrum.

The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode will welcome the second group of celebrity singers, “Group B,” adorning exquisite costumes until someone gets unmasked. The competition will undoubtedly be tough owing to the celebrities’ combined record of three Academy Award nominations, 85 Grammy nominations and 27 wins, 12 Razzie Award nominations, 12 Emmy nominations, and two Lifetime Achievement Awards, and two Super Bowl appearances. Host Nick Cannon will return along with celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke.

The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 1 & 2 Recap

In the season premiere, Nick Cannon welcomed the first performer on stage, the glamorous Skunk! She took on “Diamonds” by Sam Smith with a soulful voice but diva-like essence. The next contender was Octopus, singing “Tutti Frutti” by Little Richard. Surmised to be someone from the NBA, his height grabbed most of the attention, but he still managed to perform with passion and vigor.

Covering “Say So” by Doja Cat was Pufferfish, who had a soothing voice. Next up was Mother Nature, who sang “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross on a beautiful set despite her gritty appearance while the Bull gave the last performance of the night. He impressively crooned to “Drops of Jupiter” by Train. The first two celebrities to go home were Octopus revealing himself as Dwight Howard, followed by Mother Nature unmasked as Vivica A. Fox.

The biggest twist of the current season is the “Take it Off” buzzer, which allows a panelist to hit a button if they are 100% sure of a singer’s identity. In the second episode, there were two wildcards: the Hamster and Baby! Although the latter was in a diaper, he had a star quality that drew everyone in. In the end, the singer who received the least amount of votes was Pufferfish. She then revealed herself to be Toni Braxton!

