The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

The third episode of Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer’ season 6 welcomed the next group of celebrities dressed up in costumes ranging from Cupcake to Dalmation! One of them was eliminated at the end of the episode but not before the big identity reveal! You can read all about the latest episode in the recap at the bottom. Now, in case you’re looking for the release date and other details of ‘The Masked Singer’ season 6 episode 4, we have got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know!

The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Masked Singer’ season 6 episode 4 is slated for release on October 6, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT on FOX. The show airs new hour-long episodes weekly on Wednesdays.

Where To Stream The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 4 Online?

You can catch ‘The Masked Singer’ season 6 episode 4 on television by simply tuning into FOX at the above-mentioned date and time. If you wish to stream the show online, you can do so by logging into FOX’s official website or the FOX Now app. Another way to watch the fourth episode is by using live-streaming options on platforms such as YouTube TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, and Sling TV. Hulu subscribers can stream the episodes of the previous seasons and season 6 on the platform here! Moreover, you can watch the episodes on VOD platforms such as Apple TV and Spectrum.

The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 4 Spoilers

In the fourth episode, titled ‘House Party,’ we will see the Group A members again, along with a new wildcard entry. They will continue to dazzle us with their elaborate costumes and catchy performances. The most remarkable thing about the singers this season is the number of awards and accolades they are known for, including 85 Grammy Nominations and 27 wins, 12 Emmy Nominations, and three Academy Award nominations. Once again, Nick Cannon will take over the stage as the host, and the panel of judges will include Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.

The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 3 Recap

The third episode featured the second group of celebrity singers — Group B — and Nick started the party with the first act of the night, Queen of Hearts. She believes in following her heart, and the judges were convinced of that as well when they saw her perform to “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga. Nicole couldn’t think of anyone else, but Britney Spears and Jenny landed on Fergie instead. Ken said she might be Renee Zellweger!

The next singer was Mallard, who excelled in minding his own business and counting bills. Showing up on a horse-drawn carriage, he sang “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” by Big & Rich. His lack of vocal prowess puzzled the judges, who took way too many names! That was followed by Cupcake’s rendition of “Heatwave” by Martha Reeves & the Vandellas. The next interesting performance was by Dalmation singing “Beautiful” by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams.

The list ended with duo Banana Split’s version of Pink‘s “A Million Dreams.” The banana didn’t sing but instead sat on at the piano while their partner, a scoop of ice cream, sang her soul out. Nicole thought they could be Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. The singer going home turned out to be Dalmatian who received the following guesses: Nelly (Robin and Nicole), Kevin Hart (Jenny), and Reggie Bush (Ken). The singer was finally revealed to be hip-hop star Tyga.

