‘The Masked Singer’ is a competition series that involves celebrities singing songs concealed in head-to-toe costumes to mask their identities while panelists have to guess their identities. It is part of the ‘Masked Singer’ franchise that originated in South Korea. Developed by Craig Plestis, the show first premiered on January 2, 2019.

The reality series received mixed reviews from critics but has proven to be immensely popular among viewers. The highlight of the show is the elaborate costumes of the contestants, which generates a lot of excitement among the fans every season. The unscripted series releases two seasons every year – one in the springtime and one in the fall. As we inch closer to Fall 2021, the fans are already anticipating a new round. Here is what we know about the potential season 6!

The Masked Singer Season 6 Release Date

‘The Masked Singer’ season 6 is set to release on September 22, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The upcoming edition will kick off with a special two-night premiere, with the second half of the event airing on September 23, 2021.

The sixth season was announced on May 17, 2021, days ahead of the season 5 finale. The filming for season 6 was carried out under strict health and safety protocols. It was reported that 12 people on set were tested positive for COVID-19, but that did not affect the filming schedule. The filming continued as per the plan. If there are no delays, the production is set to conclude on August 11, 2021.

Join us for the Season 6 TWO-NIGHT PREMIERE! 🎉#TheMaskedSinger is back September 22 and 23 on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/On9zu7VbJQ — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) July 26, 2021

The upcoming season is also the first edition to have a live audience ever since the pandemic swept across the globe. Anyone who wants to be a part of the audience must test negative for COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination. This is quite a significant change since seasons 4 and 5 had a virtual audience.

The Masked Singer Season 6 Hosts and Panelists

It has been confirmed that Nick Cannon will be returning as the host in the upcoming iteration of the series. In season 5, he was replaced for a few episodes by Niecy Nash as he recovered from Coronavirus. Back in July 2020, Cannon stirred up trouble when he supposedly made anti-Semitic statements. However, he offered a public apology and managed to hold on to his job with Fox.

According to reports, the usual panelists will return for the sixth season. This includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke. They are joined by different guest panelists throughout the season. Darius Rucker, Joel McHale, and Rita Wilson are some of the people who appeared in season 5.

It is hard to gauge how many contestants will compete in the new cycle since the show does not have a fixed figure. The number of participants varies from season to season, with the third installment having the highest number (18) and season 1 having the lowest (12). The true identity of the participants isn’t revealed until they get eliminated from the competition. But we will know more about the characters in season 6 as we move closer to the premiere date. Sources revealed some of the characters in the upcoming cycle are a hamster on a wheel, deck of cards, banana split, and possibly a magician.

What Can The Masked Singer Season 6 be About?

Every season the panelists and the audience vote for their favorite performers who participate in the show in extremely innovative costumes. The least popular contestant is eliminated but has to reveal their identity before leaving. Season 5 saw some changes made to the format as “wild card” contestants joined the show and spiced things up by disrupting the flow of the competition. So, it is not entirely unbelievable that the upcoming installment will also introduce unexpected twists.

