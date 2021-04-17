The fourth episode of ‘The Moodys’ season 2 puts Sean Sr. in a difficult spot while Ann is on a roll as her first session as a psychologist is set to begin. Sean and Marco deal with bitter news. If you missed the television broadcast of the latest episode, you could read through the recap to catch up with the narrative. But first, you can take a look at what ‘The Moodys’ season 2 episode 5 is all about!

The Moodys Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Moodys’ season 2 episode 5 is scheduled to release on April 22, 2021, at 9:30 pm ET on Fox. The show drops new episodes every week, with each one having a runtime of around 30 minutes.

Where to Watch The Moodys Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

If you’re excited to watch episode 5 of ‘The Moodys’ season 2, you can simply tune into Fox at the timeslot mentioned above. The episode will also be available to watch on Fox’s official website shortly after it airs on the network. You can also choose to go cable-free by watching the show on Fubo TV and Hulu (provided you have a subscription). Season 2 is available on DirecTV as well. The show is also available to purchase or rent on VOD platforms such as Apple TV, iTunes, and Amazon Prime Video.

The Moodys Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

In the next episode of ‘The Moodys,’ we will see Sean Sr. struggling with back pain. After his recent failure to join the hockey team, his problems only seem to be adding up. Bridget’s old friend, Nick, will then come around to help. Ann will become suspicious about Dan’s love life as he makes an important decision. Meanwhile, Marco and Sean Jr.’s business will grow. Until the previous episode, they were miserable because of the sinking graph of their business record. What could have happened for them to recover it at such short notice? We’ll have to watch the episode to find out!

The Moodys Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

The fourth episode of ‘The Moodys’ season 2 turned out to be disappointing for Sean Sr. He gets benched on his hockey team right before the South Side Championship game. It clearly means a lot to him because his feelings overpower his composure, and he begins to have toxic thoughts. Meanwhile, it is an important day for Ann, who is about to start her first session as a psychologist. The family also meets her friend and mentor, Grace.

We have previously seen Grace help Dan get over his relationship issues after he breaks up with Cora. Ann had sent him to seek expert advice from Grace. On the other hand, Sean Jr. and his cousin Marco’s business is suffering, and they try to deal with it together. Sean is heavily invested in the business, and he had even rejected the first-ever solo job offered to him to fix an HVAC unit for the same. Bridget, on the other hand, ponders about an awkward moment.

Read More: Best Sitcoms of All Time