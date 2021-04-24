The new episode of ‘The Moodys’ season 2 revolves around Sean Sr.’s backache that needs utmost care and attention. Meanwhile, Ann is invested in finding out what Dan wants out of his relationship. In case you skipped the television broadcast of the fifth episode, you could dive into the recap section to keep yourselves updated. But first, you can check out what ‘The Moodys’ season 2 episode 6 has us geared up for!

The Moodys Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Moodys’ season 2 episode 6 is scheduled to release on June 6, 2021, at 9:30 pm ET on Fox. The show is currently on a long hiatus, after which it will be back to its original release pattern of airing new episodes every week.

Where to Watch The Moodys Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

If you’re excited about ‘The Moodys’ season 2 episode 6, you should keep your TV sets ready and tune in to Fox at the time and date mentioned above. The episode will additionally drop on Fox’s official website and the FOX NOW app shortly after it airs on the cable network, and you can also watch it there. Cable-free and live streaming options for cord-cutters include streaming the show on Fubo TV and Hulu (provided you have a subscription). Season 2 can be accessed on DirecTV as well. You can even purchase or rent the episodes on VOD platforms such as Apple TV, iTunes, and Amazon Prime Video.

The Moodys Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

In the sixth episode of ‘The Moodys’ season 2, we will see Sean Jr. and Marco’s business take off as they make their very first sale. The young boys are finally living up to their expectations. Meanwhile, Ann will discover a secret that Dan has been hiding from her. It might have something to do with Ann’s mentor, Grace, and after what happened in the previous episode, Ann will be even more doubtful about Dan’s intentions. We will also see Sean Moody Sr. in action again as he tries to find a good match for Bridget. We hope that the old man does not mess up this time!

The Moodys Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

The fifth episode of ‘The Moodys’ season 2 delineates the problems being faced by Sean Sr. His only policy in life is to “dream big.” But his previous endeavor to join the hockey team fails, and after that, he ends up having back problems. His problems only seem to be increasing with time. After Sean Jr. takes over the family business, they’ve been struggling to keep it afloat. But his and Marco’s efforts finally bear some fruit as the business starts to grow rapidly.

This comes off as a surprise, but we’re glad that Sean Jr. is finally making progress in his life. At the beginning of season two, we saw Dan being afraid of his relationship moving too fast. His love life gains focus on this episode as well, and Ann becomes highly suspicious about his motives. Dan then makes an important decision related to his love life. Meanwhile, Bridget’s old friend, Nick, arrives to help Sean Sr., who is writhing in pain.

