In ‘The Moodys’ season 2 episode 7, Sean Sr. is contemplating his decision to retire when his son shows up with an unexpected proposition. Dan and Cora bump into each other for the second time, but do we see a spark? If you haven’t watched the latest episode, you can go through the details in the recap. Now, you can take a look at the details for ‘The Moodys’ season 2 episode 8!

The Moodys Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Moodys’ season 2 episode 8 is scheduled to premiere on June 20, 2021, at 9:30 pm ET on Fox. You can clear out your schedule for Sunday as the show will air its season two finale.

Where to Watch The Moodys Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

To watch the second season finale of ‘The Moodys,’ tune in to Fox at the aforementioned time and date. Its television premiere will be followed by its release on Fox’s official website and the FOX NOW app, which means you can watch it there as well. Cord-cutters can also live-stream the next episode on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Hulu (provided you have a subscription). In addition, you can buy/rent the episodes on VOD platforms such as Apple TV, iTunes, and Amazon Prime Video.

The Moodys Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

In the finale of ‘The Moodys’ season 2, the family will get their spirits up to attend a wedding where something shocking is set to unfold. Drama will inevitably slip into the scene as the Moodys will hilariously navigate through what will be their last adventure this season. In addition, Sean Jr. and Marco will reconcile with each other while Bridget’s love life will go through dramatic changes.

The Moodys Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

The narrative for season two primarily expands around Sean Sr. trying to get his son to take over the family business. But Sean Sr. never paid much heed to his father’s words and instead followed his heart at every step. But all of that changes in the seventh episode of ‘The Moodys’ season 2. As Sean Sr. reconsiders his retirement plans for lack of a suitable heir, Sean Jr. rises to the occasion and declares that he wants to take over Moody Heating and AC.

Although the old man is skeptical, his son is serious this time. He has even begun to look for apartments online so that he can move out and let his parents live a stress-free life for once. Sean Sr. freaks out at the sudden news and offers to assist him in house hunting. Until he finds the perfect apartment, Sean Jr. is allowed to occupy Dan’s room which could save him lots of money. Meanwhile, Ann is having second thoughts about her career. Elsewhere, Dan and Cora run into each other again, and this could potentially prompt them to reconnect with each other. Finally, Bridget’s relationship with Nick gets even more complicated.

