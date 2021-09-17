The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 2: What to Expect?

Inspired by Brian Stelter’s book ‘Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV,’ ‘The Morning Show’ is a drama series about the staff and anchors of the eponymous breakfast news program. In season 1, after co-anchor Mitch Kessler is fired because of sexual misconduct allegations, Alex Levy, his partner of 15 years, faces stiff competition from the newcomer Bradley Jackson.

In season 2, Alex and Bradley’s roles seem to have reversed. Now, Alex has become an outsider due to her months of absence from TV, while Bradley has to accept the idea that Alex was only brought in because she couldn’t get good ratings on her own. If you are wondering when the season 2 premiere of ‘The Morning Show’ will release, we got you covered.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 episode 2 is set to premiere at 12 a.m. PT on September 17, 2021, on Apple TV+. Like season 1, season 2 has ten episodes, which are set to air every Friday. The series was created by Jay Carson and developed by Kerry Ehrin.

Where to Watch the Morning Show Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 episode 2 can be watched exclusively on Apple TV+. Viewers can watch ‘The Morning Show’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

In episode 2, titled ‘It’s Like the Flu,’ the advent of COVID in America might be depicted. Alex might agree to come back in exchange for a lucrative contract, which includes a primetime show. Meanwhile, Cory tells the UBA lawyers to settle with Hannah’s family and give them what they want. Believing that she is being poorly treated by the network, Bradley will stop going to work, creating a deep sense of hatred among the executives for her.

Cory might host a private party for the hosts of the Morning Show to know each other again. This dinner has all the potential to become a disaster. Alex will meet some of the recruits, including Ty Burton, the person in charge of the social media.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

Episode 1 begins right after Alex and Bradley’s feed gets cut off. Cory meets the board and is told that he is getting fired. Eight months later, Alex has quit TV and is now living in Maine. Bradley is currently the lead star of the Morning Show, and she struggles with declining numbers. Cory hasn’t gotten fired and seems to run the division. After it is decided that the network will move Bradley’s current partner to host the evening show, Cory travels to Maine to convince Alex to come back.

Initially, she is reluctant and asks Cory to leave. In New York, after Bradley finds out the things that have been happening behind her back, she lashes out at Cory. Ultimately, Cory tells Alex in a voicemail that the best days of her career are still ahead of her and seemingly convinces her to return to work.

