The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 3: What to Expect?

Created by Jay Carson and developed by Kerry Ehrin, ‘The Morning Show‘ is a drama series that revolves around the professional and personal lives of the cast and crew of the eponymous breakfast news program. The first season chronicles anchor Alex Levy and her new co-anchor Bradley Jackson’s struggle for relevance, ratings, and recognition for their work. In season 2 that struggles continues as Alex and Bradley’s relationship undergoes significant changes. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the 3rd episode of the second season of ‘The Morning Show,’ we got you covered.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 episode 3 is set to premiere at 12 a.m. PT on September 24, 2021, on Apple TV+. Like season 1, season 2 has ten episodes, which are set to air every Friday. The series was created by Jay Carson and developed by Kerry Ehrin.

Where to Watch the Morning Show Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 episode 3 can be watched exclusively on Apple TV+. Viewers can watch ‘The Morning Show’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 3, titled ‘Laura,’ Julianna Margulies’ Laura Peterson might make her debut in the show. Laura is a UBA anchor who will interview Alex before her return to the Morning Show. If Alex tells the UBA executives and producers that she wants Chip to be her producer, they will reluctantly agree. Meanwhile, Daniel will report from China. Predictably, the initial news about the strange flu will be taken lightly. And the UBA anchors might even mock concepts like social distancing.

In Italy, Fred will try to convince Mitch to join forces with him and convince the network to go after Hannah’s grieving parents, but Mitch will probably decline. During her interview with Alex, Laura will ask certain questions that will make the other woman furious and uncomfortable.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

Episode 2 begins with Cory breaking the news of Alex’s return to Bradley. Furious about Cory not telling her about Eric’s departure and the recent development, Bradley stops going to work, creating a crisis at UBA. While residing in his villa in Italy, Mitch reads about Hannah’s parents launching a lawsuit against UBA in the newspaper. Later, a young American girl confronts him at a restaurant, but a journalist rescues him and asks if she can pick his brain about something. Reluctantly, Mitch agrees.

Alex visits the UBA building with her new representative, Doug. She later goes down to the floor where the Morning Show is filmed and is immediately overwhelmed by emotions. She speaks to Eric and suddenly grows angry when he says it’s exhausting to be friends with Bradley.

Both Alex and Bradley later attend a dinner at Cory’s hotel room. Daniel is also there, and Alex apologizes to him, but he refuses to forgive her. When Alex leaves, Bradley follows her, and they end up arguing. Alex tells the other woman that it’s exhausting to be her friend, echoing what Eric told her earlier.

