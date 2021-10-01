The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

Inspired by Brian Stelter’s 2013 non-fiction book ‘Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV,’ ‘The Morning Show’ is a news drama series. It revolves around the anchors, executives, and staff of the eponymous breakfast news program. The world of Alex Levy is turned upside down after her partner of 15 years, Mitch Kessler, is fired for sexual misconduct. She tricked the network into hiring firebrand reporter Bradley Jackson as Mitch’s replacement in a fierce struggle to keep her position in the show. Although Alex leaves the Morning Show in season 2, she eventually comes back when the ratings for the show takes a nosedive. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the 4th episode of the second season of ‘The Morning Show,’ we got you covered.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 episode 4 is set to premiere at 12 a.m. PT on October 1, 2021, on Apple TV+. Like season 1, season 2 has ten episodes, which are set to air every Friday. The series was created by Jay Carson and developed by Kerry Ehrin.

Where to Watch the Morning Show Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 episode 4 can be watched exclusively on Apple TV+. Viewers can watch ‘The Morning Show’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 4, titled ‘Kill the Fatted Calf,’ David Grohl might make a cameo appearance as himself and perform in the Morning Show studio. Yanko will find out that his spirit animal comment on Groundhog Day hasn’t gone down well with a portion of the audience, and they have taken to social media to voice their discontent. Seeing how ratings have spiked since Alex’s return, the network will try to convince her to moderate the debate, but she isn’t that interested. And the network doesn’t want to use people who are actually interested, including Bradley and Daniel.

Meanwhile, Mitch will learn that a hit piece is about to be released on Hannah. Realizing that it’s from Fred, he will contact Cory to give him the news. He will also help Paola conduct her interview. Chip might discover that none of the executives at the network wanted him back in the newsroom. Laura will probably advise Bradley to accept who she is.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

In episode 3, titled ‘Laura,’ after reporting from Wuhan, Daniel and his crew go to Beijing for two-week-long quarantine. When he reports on his experience, not one of his colleagues takes it seriously, and the producers cut him off before he is done making his report. Alex agrees to do an interview with Laura Peterson, a well-known news anchor at UBA, and tells Cory, Stella, and Mia that she wants Chip as her producer.

Bradley wants to be on the team that moderates the Democratic debate but realizes the network wants Alex. She confronts Cory, which leads the latter to remind her that he is the CEO of the network. Alex becomes extremely apprehensive about her interview. She knows Laura well, and during a lunch with Bradley, she tells the other woman to be careful. In Italy, Fred asks Mitch to join forces to convince the network to go after Hannah’s family, but Mitch refuses.

The interview is as challenging as Alex anticipated, but she navigates through it perfectly, being the professional journalist that she is. She even shows her vulnerable side when Mitch is brought up, admitting that he was her best friend. During her own interview, Bradley finds herself admiring Laura. She initiates a kiss, and Laura reciprocates. The episode ends with Alex joining Bradley for her first show since the return.

