The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date and Spoilers

‘The Morning Show’ is a news drama series originally created with Brian Stelter’s 2013 non-fiction book ‘Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV,’ serving as the inspiration. The show revolves around the personal and professional lives of the employees and anchors of the eponymous breakfast news program. Alex Levy is a veteran anchor whose world is turned upside down when Mitch Kessler, her partner of 15 years, is sacked following sexual misconduct allegations. Adamant to survive the storm, she orchestrates several situations that go on to have longstanding effects, including the hiring of the firebrand journalist Bradley Jackson. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 episode 5 is set to premiere on October 15, 2021, at 12 a.m. PT on Apple TV+. Like season 1, season 2 has ten episodes, which are set to air every Friday. The series was created by Jay Carson and developed by Kerry Ehrin.

Where to Watch the Morning Show Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 episode 5 can be watched exclusively on Apple TV+. Viewers can watch ‘The Morning Show’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 5, titled ‘Ghosts,’ Cory might call Fred to tell him that he has to stop the publications of the defamatory articles against Hannah. But the latter will likely refuse, reminding Cory that he got the CEO position in exchange for Fred’s settlement with the network. Wanting to resolve the case outside the court, Cory will visit Hannah’s father and discover that the man is willing to let those stories come out as long as he can make the network pay for it.

Meanwhile, Alex will deal with severe back pain and fears about Maggie Brener’s upcoming book. She will later find out that Chip disclosed some off-the-record information to Maggie. In Italy, Mitch will spend the lockdown with Paola. Alex will learn that Mitch has refused to speak to Maggie about their history together. Cory will talk to Bradley, heavily insinuating that he is willing to reveal her sexuality to the public to cover up any story about Hannah.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

In episode 4, titled ‘Kill the Fatted Calf,’ David Grohl visits the show and performs for the cast and crew. Yanko’s earlier comment about the groundhog being his spirit animal isn’t received well with a particular section of the network’s audience, and Stella and Mia tell him to apologize on air. However, when Yanko tries to do it, he ends up being coming off as insincere. While helping Paola with her documentary in Italy, Mitch learns from his estranged wife that hit pieces will soon be published targeting Hannah. He subsequently calls Cory to let him know about this. They both are sure that Fred is behind the soon-to-be-published reports.

After a long conversation, Bradley and Cory seem to reconcile. Laura urges Bradley to use her sexual orientation positively. However, Bradley refuses, and they end up having a massive argument, which eventually gets resolved by the end of the episode. Alex reluctantly accepts the job of being one of the moderators at the upcoming Democratic debate after Stella convinces her. Meanwhile, Daniel’s actions during a live broadcast seemingly get him fired from the show.

Read More: Where Is the Morning Show Filmed?