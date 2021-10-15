The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

‘The Morning Show’ is a drama web series that revolves around the staff and anchors of the eponymous breakfast news program. At the start of the second season, Alex leaves her career as a morning TV anchor behind. However, when the rating starts to drop, Cory reaches out to her and convinces her to come back. Bradley meets Laura Peterson in the days leading to Alex’s return, and the two begin a relationship. Meanwhile, in Italy, Mitch bonds with a local journalist. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 episode 6 is set to premiere on October 22, 2021, at 12 a.m. PT on Apple TV+. Like season 1, season 2 has ten episodes, which are set to air every Friday. The series was created by Jay Carson and developed by Kerry Ehrin.

Where to Watch the Morning Show Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 episode 6 can be watched exclusively on Apple TV+. Viewers can watch ‘The Morning Show’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 6, titled ‘A Private Person,’ Bradley might earn widespread praise for moderating the democratic debate. But Alex’s absence will still be a source of concern. Chip probably hasn’t heard back from Alex and will have to lie to Mia, Cory, and Stella when they ask him when she is coming back to work. When they discuss a temporary replacement for Alex, Chip will suggest Laura’s name. Understandably, Mia and Stella will have some reservations about this, but Cory will like the idea.

Cory and his lawyer will likely give the Vault a story about Bradley and Laura’s relationship to prevent them from publishing the hit piece on Hannah. Bradley will be ecstatic about working with Laura, but the latter will have her reservations. After all, her last tenure on the Morning Show didn’t end well. Bradley’s brother might show up in New York, and he will be there when the Vault publishes the news about Bradley and Laura.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

Episode 5, titled ‘Ghosts,’ reveals that Cory made a deal with Fred. He will become the CEO of UBA, and in return, he will ensure that Fred gets the severance package he wants. With Hannah’s father suing UBA, the latter threatens Cory that he will not spare him if the deal goes away.

As she is supposed to serve as one of the moderators, Alex prepares for the Democratic debate. She is apprehensive about what Maggie Brener’s book is going to reveal. Furthermore, she develops back pain that gets progressively worse. Audra, the lead anchor on one of the rival shows, visits Alex to tell her that she will be interviewing Maggie. In Italy, Mitch spends the quarantine period with Paola.

Cory learns from his assistant that Laura and Bradley are dating. Initially, he refuses to believe it, and it seems that he harbors romantic feelings toward Bradley. Alex, Chip, and Bradley go to Las Vegas along with Laura. Meanwhile, Yanko gets into a fight with a man after the latter hurls racist insults at Stella. Cory visits Hannah’s father and unsuccessfully tries to convince him to agree to the settlement. He later learns from his lawyer that they have managed to kill Fred’s story everywhere except for a publication called the Vault.

After discovering the truth about Laura and Bradley, Cory decides to use it as a bargaining chip to get the Vault not to publish Fred’s story. Alex becomes infuriated after learning that Chip spoke to Maggie. She visits the other woman and discovers that the one person that never answered any of Maggie’s questions was Mitch. Troubled by the physical pain and emotional dilemma, she ultimately decides not to do the debate and returns to New York.

