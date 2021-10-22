The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date and Spoilers

‘The Morning Show’ is a news drama series inspired by ‘Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV,’ a 2013 non-fiction book by Brian Stelter. The story follows Alex Levy, a veteran TV anchor, and her new co-host Bradley Jackson as they try to survive in the cutthroat world of breakfast news programs. In season 2, Alex returns to host amidst declining ratings. Meanwhile, Bradley becomes romantically involved with Laura Peterson, another anchor at the same network. Here is everything you need to know about the next episode of ‘The Morning Show.’

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 episode 7 is set to premiere on October 29, 2021, at 12 a.m. PT on Apple TV+. Like season 1, season 2 has ten episodes, which are set to air every Friday. The series was created by Jay Carson and developed by Kerry Ehrin.

Where to Watch the Morning Show Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 episode 7 can be watched exclusively on Apple TV+. Viewers can watch ‘The Morning Show’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

Episode 7, titled ‘La Amara Vita,’ will probably focus on Mitch and his life in Italy. It will be set in the days when the COVID-19 pandemic began to peak in that country. Mitch will start to consider the idea of returning to the US to be with his children and ask Paola to delete the video of his interview with her. One day, Alex will show up at his gate, demanding to be let in.

She will tell him that she has come all this way for Maggie’s upcoming book and ask Mitch to release a statement declaring that they (Mitch and Alex) haven’t slept together. This might lead to an argument between the erstwhile friends, which will lead to the revelation that they did have sex while they both were married. If Alex tries to book a flight out of Italy, she will discover that she can’t and reluctantly go back to Mitch’s home.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

In episode 6, titled ‘‘A Private Person,’ Brian Stelter makes a cameo appearance and praises Bradley on her work as the moderator of the Democratic debate. Daniel interviews Peter Bullard, a star addition to the network’s soon-to-be-released streaming service, and reminds the other man of the comments he (Peter) made about him in his previous show. Cory and his lawyer convince the Vault to drop the article on Hannah in exchange for a scoop on Bradley and Laura’s relationship.

Because of her success in Las Vegas, Bradley is offered the chance to moderate the Phoenix debate. Chip lies to Mia about visiting Alex’s home and knowing when she will return to work but later gets caught. He eventually visits Alex’s home and discovers that no one is there except for her assistant.

With Alex unavailable, Chip suggests bringing in Laura to serve as a temporary anchor on the Morning Show. Although Laura herself has her reservations about the idea, Bradley can’t be happier and convinces the other woman to fill in for Alex. They seem to enjoy each other’s company on-air, and everything they say to each other sounds like an innuendo, especially to Cory. However, when the Vault releases the story, Bradley starts panicking. Her brother, who is in the town, can only think of what their neighbors will say to their mother. He also reveals that he has started using drugs again. Bradley later confides to Cory, reflecting on how rotten her roots are.

