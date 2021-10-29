The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date and Spoilers

‘The Morning Show’ is a news drama series that revolves around the personal and professional lives of the anchors and staff members of the eponymous breakfast news program. The first season of the series predominantly revolves around the evolving dynamic between veteran anchor Alex Levy and her new co-host Bradley Jackson. In season 2, Levy quits her job but later is convinced to return amidst declining ratings. Meanwhile, Bradley develops a romantic connection with a fellow anchor named Laura Peterson. And Mitch Kessler, Alex’s former partner, tries to find some meaning to his life in obscurity. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 episode 8 is set to premiere on November 5, 2021, at 12 a.m. PT on Apple TV+. Like season 1, season 2 has ten episodes, which are set to air every Friday. The series was created by Jay Carson and developed by Kerry Ehrin.

Where to Watch the Morning Show Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 episode 8 can be watched exclusively on Apple TV+. Viewers can watch ‘The Morning Show’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 8, titled ‘Confirmations,’ Alex probably hasn’t responded to any of Chip’s messages yet, making him even more anxious and worried about his job. After ending in her voice mail one more time, Chip will explode and pour all his frustration and anger out on Alex.

From a local newspaper in Italy, the UBA executives will learn that Mitch is probably dead. As they seek confirmation, various staff members will remember their time with him, especially Mia. After learning that Alex has gone to Italy, Chip will probably worry that Alex was in the car with Mitch when the accident happened. Meanwhile, Bradley’s family situation will only worsen when her brother shows up at the UBA headquarters right after taking drugs. Bradley might later speak to Laura about this, and the latter will advise her to make herself (Bradley) a priority.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

Episode 7, titled ‘La Amara Vita,’ revolves entirely around Mitch. He tells Paola that he has decided to go back to the US. Later, Alex shows up outside his date, demanding to be let in. Mitch is initially hesitant because it’s the middle of the pandemic, and he has been exposed to the COVID-19 virus, but Alex eventually manages to convince him to open the gate. Once inside, she brings up Maggi’s book, asking Mitch to clarify in writing that they (he and Alex) didn’t ever have sex. However, the episode reveals that they did.

After Alex is unable to go back to the US, she reluctantly accepts Mitch’s hospitality and starts staying with him. Their friendship seems to reignite. However, later in the night, they learn that Maggi has mentioned in her book that Mitch targeted black women. Mitch has a hard time trying to understand this particular accusation but ultimately fails. He asks for Alex’s help, but she leaves.

After that, Paola comes back, and she and Mitch end up having sex. Paola tells him that she didn’t delete their interview as she had promised because she feared that it was the last time she would see him. Mitch later goes out to buy a pack of cigarettes for Paola. As he is driving, his actions and misdeeds start to reverberate in his mind. Suddenly, he is blinded by the headlights of a car coming toward him. He avoids collision, but as his car rolls toward a cliff, Mitch simply lets go of the steering. In the moments before the car falls over the cliff, he sees himself and Alex dancing together.

Read More: Where Is the Morning Show Filmed?