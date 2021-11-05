The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘The Morning Show’ is a news drama series predominantly set in New York City. The eponymous breakfast news program airs on the fictional UBA network from Manhattan. The story follows Alex Levy, a veteran anchor and journalist, who discovers that she is in danger of losing her career when her co-host of 15 years, Mitch Kessler, is fired amidst sexual misconduct allegations. She finds a new partner in the firebrand reporter Bradley Jackson, and a new chapter of the Morning Show begins.

In season 2, Cory convinces Alex to come back to work. She agrees and brings Chip back with her. Bradley begins a relationship with Laura Peterson. In Italy, Mitch tries to fade into obscurity and find a modicum of redemption. One evening, right after avoiding a crash, Mitch lets his car’s steering go, and the car falls over the cliff, killing him. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 episode 9 is set to premiere on November 12, 2021, at 12 a.m. PT on Apple TV+. Like season 1, season 2 has ten episodes, which are set to air every Friday. The series was created by Jay Carson and developed by Kerry Ehrin.

Where to Watch the Morning Show Season 2 Episode 9 Online?

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 episode 9 can be watched exclusively on Apple TV+. Viewers can watch ‘The Morning Show’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 9, titled ‘Testimony,’ Alex might tell Cory and Stella that she wants to quit a day before Maggie’s book come out. Cory will clear out the room to ask Alex why she is so worried about the book. Alex will probably admit that the book contains details about her relationship with Mitch. Despite Cory’s best attempts, she will not change her decision.

After his drug-fuelled breakdown at her office, Alex will try to get her brother to a rehabilitation clinic, but he will not accept it, believing that she is his sister, so she must take care of him. Paige will visit the Morning Show office to ask Mitch’s former colleagues to come to his memorial. Bradley will agree to interview Maggie about her book and rightfully question her intentions. Alex might go to the memorial and candidly speak about Mitch.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

In episode 8, titled ‘Confirmations,’ failing to get hold of Alex once more, Chip just unleashes in her voicemail. Meanwhile, the coronavirus begins to spread in the US. A reporter from an Italian newspaper calls UBA, asking for the network’s remarks on Mitch’s death. And suddenly, the well-oiled machine of the morning news transforms into an incarnation of chaos. Mia tells her team that they need two confirmations before they announce Mitch’s death on the air.

The first one they get from the owner of a UBA affiliate, who is also the owner of the villa Mitch was staying in. Bradley’s brother shows up at UBA, and it becomes quickly evident that he is intoxicated on some drugs and begins rambling about what his and Bradley’s father did. After Alex lands in New York, Chip tells her about Mitch. She calls Paola, who confirms the news. Alex subsequently calls Mia to let her know that they have gotten the second confirmation.

Alex then goes to inform Paige about her estranged husband’s death. But on their way, she listens to the messages that Chip left her, and they get into a heated argument. Paige reveals that she has known about Alex’s affair with Mitch and calls out what she perceives as the other woman’s hypocrisy. The episode ends as Bradley announces Mitch’s death to the audience.

