‘The Morning Show‘ (also known as ‘Morning Wars’) is a workplace drama series that delves into the competitive morning television world and revolves around the various challenges faced by Alex Levy, a morning news show host. It is created by Jay Carson and based on Brian Stelter’s non-fiction novel ‘Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.’

After an entertaining debut season that aired in 2019, the fan-favorite series is set to return for a sophomore outing. Naturally, viewers must be excitedly looking for details related to the new season. In that case, we’ve got you covered! Here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Morning Show’ season 2.

The Morning Show Season 2 Release Date

‘The Morning Show’ received a two-season series order in November 2017. Therefore, fans were aware that a second season is going to land on their screens eventually. On June 14, 2021, the network revealed the release date of the much-anticipated installment. ‘The Morning Show’ season 2 will premiere on September 17, 2021, on AppleTV+. The new season consists of 10 episodes and will follow a weekly release pattern.

Filming of the second season began on February 24, 2020, but production was paused on March 12, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a few months of delay, filming resumed in October 2020 and finally wrapped up on May 18, 2021.

The Morning Show Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

‘The Morning Show’ stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, rivals and co-hosts of The Morning Show. Aniston and Witherspoon are known for sharing the screen as sisters, Rachel and Jill, on the evergreen sitcom ‘Friends.’ ‘The Office‘ star Steve Carell plays Mitch Kessler, Alex’s former co-host who is fired due to a sexual misconduct scandal. The rest of the main cast includes Billy Crudup (Cory Ellison), Mark Duplass (Charlie “Chip” Black), Néstor Carbonell (Yanko Flores), Jack Davenport (Jason Craig), Desean Terry (Daniel Henderson), Bel Powley (Claire Conway), Karen Pittman (Mia Jordan), and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Hannah Shoenfeld).

For season 2, most of the main cast members are set to reprise their roles, with the notable exception of Mbatha-Raw as her character dies in the season 1 finale. Julianna Margulies joins the main cast as Laura Peterson. Other new faces in the cast include Tara Karsian (Gayle Berman), Hasan Minhaj (Eric Nomani), Ruairi O’Connor (Ty Fitzgerald), Greta Lee (Stella Bak), Valeria Golino (Paola Lambruschini), and Holland Taylor (Cybil Richards), who will all be appearing in a recurring capacity.

The Morning Show Season 2 Plot: What is it about?

In the season 1 finale of ‘The Morning Show,’ Fred learns of the moves against him and tries to fire Chip, who tries to conduct Mitch’s interview live. However, Hannah’s death prompts Bradley to call off the interview. Alex and Bradley do a live on-air exposé about the toxic work culture at UBA and divulge details of the sexual misconduct taking place behind the scenes. However, the broadcast ends abruptly.

The second season will deal with the aftermath of Alex and Bradley’s startling revelations. Alex will no longer be working at the UBA, and Bradley will have to work with a new co-host. This is likely to create some conflict between Alex and Bradley. Cory will try his best to get Alex back on the show. Meanwhile, Alex must figure out how she wants to proceed in life and if she can help bring about a change.

The UBA might take drastic measures to white-wash their public image. The upcoming season will also address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how it affected the news world along with other real-world issues. Changes were made to the scripts for season 2 to incorporate storylines about the global pandemic.

In an interview with Deadline, Jennifer Aniston shared a little tease of what we can expect from the second season. “It’s really interesting to see the direction that this pandemic has taken her with Season 2, because I believe what we all have taken away from these months in quarantine, and the state of the world as it exists right now, is a lot of contemplation, and a lot of excavation, and a lot of inward work. And, what’s excess? And the covers are being pulled on our government—that entire shitshow—and just everything that’s getting exposed,” Aniston said.

