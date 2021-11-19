The Morning Show Season 3: Renewed or Canceled?

Created by Jay Carson and developed by Kerry Ehrin, ‘The Morning Show’ is a news drama series that follows the daily lives of the staff and anchors of the eponymous breakfast news program. The show was made with Brian Stelter’s 2013 non-fiction book ‘Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV’ serving as the inspiration. After her partner of 15 years is fired amidst sexual misconduct allegations, TV host Alex Levy finds himself in a bitter struggle to keep her job. As a desperate measure, she recruits Bradley Jackson, an opinionated and brutally honest field reporter, to be her new partner.

In season 2, Alex returns to the UBA network after trying to stay away from the business. Bradley comes to her own as an anchor and begins a relationship with Laura Peterson. Chip comes back to UBA as Bradley’s producer, and Cory tries to launch the new UBA+ streaming service. You have watched both seasons are wondering when season 3 is going to come out, we got you covered.

The Morning Show Season 3 Release Date

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 premiered on September 17, 2021, on Apple TV+ and aired ten 50-63-minute-long episodes before concluding on November 19, 2021. As for season 3, this is what we know.

Neither Apple executives nor show creators have yet confirmed the development of the third season. However, Mimi Leder, a director and executive producer on the show, said in an interview that while she didn’t have anything to confirm at the time, but they were aware the audience members were loving the show and had more stories to tell.

Leder also stated that if season 3 happened, it would not be about COVID. This makes sense, given ‘The Morning Show’ often reflects the real-world headlines in its narrative. The first season is about the #MeToo movement, while season 2 revolves around the 2020 US Election and the COVID-19 outbreak. By the time season 3 goes into development, the producers are probably hoping that there will be a new major real-world topic to address. The intermediate period between the first two seasons is about two years. Considering this, we can speculate that ‘The Morning Show’ season 3 might come out in late 2023.

The Morning Show Season 3 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 stars Jennifer Aniston (Alex Levy), Reese Witherspoon (Bradley Jackson), Billy Crudup (Cory Ellison), Mark Duplass (Charlie “Chip” Black), Steve Carell (Mitch Kessler), Néstor Carbonell (Yanko Flores), Desean Terry (Daniel Henderson), Karen Pittman (Mia Jordan), Julianna Margulies (Laura Peterson), Greta Lee (Stella Bak), Ruairi O’Connor (Ty Fitzgerald), Marcia Gay Harden (Maggie Brener), Victoria Tate (Rena Robinson), Katie Aselton (Madeleine), Valeria Golino (Paola Lambruschini), and Tom Irwin (Fred Micklen),

Carell will not return in the prospective season 3 as his character is dead, except maybe in flashback scenes. The rest of the cast will likely reprise their roles. Some actors from season 1 might return to the show as well.

The Morning Show Season 3 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the season 2 finale, Alex is diagnosed with COVID, and Chip convinces her to host a show about her experience with the disease. Cory tells Bradley how he feels about her. Later, Bradley finds her brother. Cory’s UBA+ launch is canceled due to rising COVID cases. Daniel decides to take control of his destiny, but Mia tries to persuade him not to leave UBA. The pandemic arrives in the US in full force.

In the prospective season 3, while the main narrative might not revolve around the pandemic and focus once more on the inner workings of a news organization, the subplots can still show the repercussions of COVID. Alex’s show on the outbreak will probably change the public opinion of her, while Chip can test positive due to the prolonged exposure. Bradley will possibly have a discussion with Cory about his confession. And Daniel can become Bradley’s co-anchor on the Morning Show, with Alex either starting to host her new primetime show or quitting UBA once more.

Read More: Where Is the Morning Show Filmed?