‘The Mosquito Coast’ season 1 episode 2 sees the Fox family finally embarking on their clandestine escape into Mexico. With the help of two coyotes, convinced by some smooth-talking from Allie, they set off into the desert borderlands with the government agents close behind. However, things don’t go smoothly, and the family gets its first taste of death in spectacular fashion with a shootout in the desert.

Left in the desert without supplies and barely any water, the family and the surviving coyote, Chuy, seem to be in an awful situation. Worse still, they are being hunted by multiple lethal groups. Picking off from the episode 2 cliffhanger, episode 3 is going to hopefully answer some burning questions that the audience has. Here’s everything we know about ‘The Mosquito Coast‘ season 1 episode 3.

The Mosquito Coast Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Mosquito Coast’ episode 3 is set to release on May 7, 2021, at 12 AM EST. The episode comes highly anticipated after the double premiere of the season’s first two episodes the previous week. New episodes of the show will continue to premiere every Friday on Apple TV+ until the season finale on June 4, 2021.

Where To Stream The Mosquito Coast Episode 3 Online?

Once it is released, ‘The Mosquito Coast’ episode 3 can be streamed online on Apple TV+. For now, the action-adventure series is available exclusively on the Apple streaming platform. However, if you’re curious about the show, you can use the Apple TV+ 7-day trial to watch it for free.

The Mosquito Coast Episode 3 Spoilers

Episode 3 promises to be a doozy, with the Fox family left out in the desert with no transport and very little to survive on. To add to their woes, the border militia has now been added to the ever-expanding list of parties hunting down Allie and his family. Their only hope seems to be Chuy, who is from the area and knows the borderlands well. However, it is unclear whether he will help them or not, especially after the death of his friend. Jones, the government agent on their tail, is also earlier seen in a helicopter, meaning she will not have too much trouble finding Allie unless he finds a place for him and his family to take shelter quickly.

We can also expect to see some interesting changes in the family dynamic in episode 3, after the shootout that traumatizes both the Fox kids, especially Charlie. His unwavering faith in his father might begin to disintegrate after seeing Allie fail so drastically at containing the situation. Even Margot, who has so far been a stoic pillar of support for Allie’s adventures, is seen left speechless when the family is faced with guns. We realize that despite having been on the run for 9 years, these are new and treacherous waters for Margot and Allie, and the stakes could not be higher for them. One thing that’s for sure, however, is that Allie will continue to try to push on to Mexico and find his family their off-grid haven.

