In the latest episode of ‘The Mosquito Coast,’ we see Allie Fox and his family resume their mission of crossing the border to get away from the government agents on their tail. Having dodged the authorities, (indirectly) killed a group of border militia, and survived the deadly borderland dessert, the family now finds themselves in the hands of Chuy’s Mexican contacts who promise to help them cross the border. Chuy himself, after saving Charlie’s life and getting bitten by a snake in the process, fights for his life and is also brought along with the family.

With things just beginning to heat up and the Fox family so close to crossing the border, episode 4 is definitely going to be a pivotal one. Their entry into Mexico will set the stage for the intrepid Allie and his family’s next step towards establishing a life off the grid and away from the authorities that hunt them. Let’s take a look at what we know so far about the upcoming episode of ‘The Mosquito Coast.’

The Mosquito Coast Season 1 Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Mosquito Coast’ season 1 episode 4 is set to release on May 14, 2021, at 12 am EST on Apple TV+. Apart from the first two episodes, which were released together on April 30, 2021, all subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Friday. Season 1, which contains 7 episodes of roughly 1 hour each, will air its season finale on June 4, 2021.

Where To Stream The Mosquito Coast Season 1 Episode 4 Online?

‘The Mosquito Coast’ can be streamed on the streaming platform Apple TV+, where new episodes will become available weekly. As things stand now, all episodes will be available solely on this platform.

The Mosquito Coast Season 1 Episode 4 Spoilers

‘The Mosquito Coast’ season 1 episode 4 is called ‘Mother, daughter, sister, godmother’ and will most likely see the Fox family finally enter Mexico. This will prove to be a pivotal moment in the story, and we can expect an eventful episode 4 after the slow-burning previous episode. The family’s fate now lies in their rescuers’ hands, whose motives are unclear. However, them showing up to help when Chuy told them that the family is “white” and “American” portends ominous intentions. The large amount of money that Allie is carrying, which Chuy knows about, might soon be forced out of his hands.

Further, we also see cracks in the family’s faith in Allie’s plans, with Margot beginning to question him. Even Charlie, who has always looked up to his father and followed him unquestioningly, is seen secretly picking up a gun in episode 3. There’s a good chance that the gun will make an appearance in episode 4, to say nothing of Jones, the wily government agent hotly on their trail. Lastly, we can expect Allie to keep plowing ahead, optimistically taking on dangerous situations with his family in tow.

