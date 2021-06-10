Apple TV+’s fast-paced adventure drama series ‘The Mosquito Coast’ takes inspiration from Paul Theroux’s novel of the same name and follows the Fox family’s dangerous escapades in Latin America. As the family’s patriarch— a slightly manic inventor disillusioned by modern capitalist society, leads his family through situations involving federal agents, the Mexican cartel, and border militia, the bonds between the family members are tested to the limit.

Created and co-written by Neil Cross, the show has received praise for its involved plot and stunning cinematography that brings the Fox family’s adventure to life. The cast, which includes Paul Theroux’s nephew Justin Theroux, has also been noted for their portrayal of its eclectic characters. If the show’s literary predecessor is anything to go by, season 1 is just the beginning of a long and gritty tale, and fans are doubtless impatient to get back to following Allie and the Fox family on their deadly hunt for shelter. Let’s take a look at when we can expect ‘The Mosquito Coast’ season 2.

The Mosquito Coast Season 2 Release Date

‘The Mosquito Coast’ season 1 premiered on Apple TV+ on April 30, 2021. The first two episodes were released simultaneously, with subsequent episodes coming out every Friday until the season finale on June 4, 2021. In total, season 1 contained 7 hour-long episodes.

Fans will be happy to know that the Fox family’s hunt for an off-grid getaway will continue in season 2. The Apple TV+ show was renewed for another season shortly before its season 1 finale. There have been no announcements regarding when season 2 will release, but given the show’s production timeline for season 1, we can expect to see season 2 drop sometime in mid 2022. Production of season 1 was interrupted by the Covid 19 pandemic, forcing the showrunners to shorten it from 9 episodes to 7. Hence, season 2 might contain the originally planned 9 episodes.

The Mosquito Coast Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

‘The Mosquito Coast’ follows the intrepid inventor Allie Fox (Justin Theroux) as he uproots his wife Margot (Melissa George), daughter Dina (Logan Polish), and son Charlie (Gabriel Bateman), and takes them on a dangerous adventure across Latin America. The family, for crimes as yet unknown, is followed by agents Estelle (Kimberly Elise) and Don (James Le Gros), as well as the deadly assassin William Lee (Ian Hart) who works for the Mexican cartel matriarch “Aunt” Lucrecia (Ofelia Medina).

Along the way, the Fox family is saved twice by their reluctant guide Chuy (Scotty Tovar), who grows fond of the rest of the family but cannot stand Allie. We also briefly see Calaca (Paterson Joseph)— a gatekeeper of sorts for Allie’s mysterious contact Isela who is in hiding and can potentially shelter the family. Margot’s mother (Kate Burton) and father (Kevin Dunn), though rarely seen, remain a potential haven for the Fox children in case their parents are apprehended and incarcerated.

In season 2, we expect to see the central characters of Allie, Margot, Dina, and Charlie reprised by their respective cast members, as well as those of Cartel members Lee and Lucrecia who are following them. Due to the family’s whirlwind travels, many of the characters can be left behind, with new cast members being introduced for characters like the so far faceless Isela. However, we can be sure to see her underling Calaca, essayed by Paterson Joseph, again. It remains to be seen whether Scotty Tovar’s tragic character Chuy will come back in season 2 or not.

The Mosquito Coast Season 2 Plot: What is it About?

Season 1 closed with the show’s central family speeding away on their newly acquired fixer-upper boat. Having broken Charlie out of Mexican prison and with the cartel assassin Lee close on their heels, Allie is most likely taking his family to meet up with his contact Isela in Guatemala. The deaths of the federal agents that were following the family seem to have given them no reprieve but instead made them more vulnerable to the hardened cartel killers that are after them.

With season 1 being described by Justin Theroux as a prequel to the real story— a way to uproot the family and get their adventure started, season 2 promises to build more on the story and possibly see the Fox family move base less frequently. We can expect to see them united with the mysterious Isela who could give the family some much-needed shelter and safety. However, reaching Isela doesn’t seem like it will be an easy task, especially with the forces currently in pursuit.

The inventor and his family could finally reach the Mosquito Coast in season 2, which would essentially then join into the story of Paul Theroux’s sourcebook and its 1986 film adaptation featuring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. However, considering how the plot has been shifted to fit modern times, the fates of the Fox family might be significantly different from the previous iteration inspired by the book. That being said, Allie’s central goal of finding a safe, off-the-grid paradise for his family will continue to drive the show in season 2 as well.

