The Mother 2: Will There be a Sequel?

Directed by Niki Caro (‘Mulan‘), Netflix’s ‘The Mother’ is an action drama film featuring Jennifer Lopez in the titular role. Conceived by Misha Green, the story follows an unnamed woman known simply as “The Mother.” After enemies from her past target her estranged daughter, The Mother, a highly skilled female assassin, must return to the fold to protect her daughter. In the process, The Mother unknowingly becomes a part of her daughter’s life despite swearing to remain away from her years ago. The high-octane action film is surprisingly deep in the emotions department, delivering all-around entertainment. If you enjoyed the film’s mix of violence and heartfelt emotions, you must wonder if there will be a second installment that continues the story. In that case, allow us to share everything we know about the possibility of ‘The Mother 2.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Will There Be The Mother 2?

‘The Mother’ was released on May 12, 2023, on Netflix. The film has a running time of 157 minutes and received positive reviews from critics. Although positive reviews do not necessarily guarantee the movie will receive a follow-up, the critical reception bolsters the chances of a second installment being announced in the future. Presently, neither the film’s creative team nor the producers have hinted at plans for a sequel to the movie.

The film originated from a speculative script written by Misha Green (‘Lovecraft Country‘), which was purchased by Netflix in 2017. Since then, Green has moved on to other projects. Thus, she likely envisioned ‘The Mother’ as a one-and-done story. Similarly, actress Jennifer Lopez who plays the titular role, and director Niki Caro are yet to express interest in reprising their duties for a follow-up installment. Hence, it is safe to say that there are no immediate plans for a sequel to the movie.

The first film ends with The Mother successfully completing her mission to protect her daughter, Zoe. She also defeats and kills her former associates turned enemies, Adrian Lovell and Hector Álvarez, ensuring her daughter is never harmed again. Moreover, The Mother and Zoe grow close in their fight for survival. As a result, the ending wraps up the movie’s central conflict and important character arcs. Thus, the story itself does not leave much room for a sequel to continue The Mother’s journey.

If the first film succeeds with the audiences and exceeds Netflix’s viewership expectations, a second installment could be greenlit in the coming months. However, the production schedule of the potential sequel will likely depend upon the availability of director Niki Caro and lead star Jennifer Lopez. Given Lopez’s busy schedule, it will likely be a while before she is available for filming of the second installment. Assuming production on the sequel starts sometime in 2024, we could see ‘The Mother 2’ releasing sometime in 2025, at the earliest.

Since there are no immediate plans for a follow-up installment, the chances of ‘The Mother 2’ materializing seem bleak. However, if Netflix indeed greenlights a sequel, it could resolve some of the unanswered questions from the first film. The potential sequel could be set a few years after the first film and follow Zoe in her teenage years as The Mother continues to watch over her daughter. However, other threats and past sins of The Mother could come back to haunt the mother-daughter duo, resulting in the death of Zoe’s adoptive family. As a result, The Mother and Zoe will be forced to work together while dealing with complex emotional issues.

