In ‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 episode 13, Calvin cancels out on the women as they join an art class together. But after the first session ends, the ladies spill some information that does not sit well with Calvin. Marty finds an old manuscript of a mystery novel written by Walter. For more details about the rest of the episode, you can read the recap section. But first, here’s everything we know about ‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 episode 14!

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 14 Release Date

‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 episode 14 will release on April 19, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT and 7 pm CT, on CBS. Every episode is around 30 minutes long.

Where to Watch The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 14 Online?

If you have a cable connection, you have the option to watch the latest episodes of ‘The Neighborhood’ Season 3 as and when they air on TV. If you’re going online, you can stream full episodes of the show on the CBS official website or on Paramount+ (with a subscription). The new episodes drop online one day after their TV premiere. Cable-free, live-streaming options include Directv, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. You can also additionally watch the series by adding the CBS plan to your Amazon Prime Video account. The show can also be accessed on other VOD platforms such as iTunes and Apple TV.

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 14 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Welcome to the Hero,’ and it will see Dave earn Calvin’s respect after the former stops a robbery at the barbershop. But Dave will begin to exaggerate the truth, which will annoy Calvin. We all know Calvin’s intolerance and low capacity for something he deems wrong, so there will be drama we should be prepared for. Meanwhile, Marty will invite an anxious Gemma to give his new stress-busting hobby a try.

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 13 Recap

In the 13th episode of ‘The Neighborhood’ season 3, called ‘Welcome to the Art Class,’ Calvin decides to stay at home watching blooper videos with Ernie after ditching Tina and Gemma on their plan to start an art class. Opinionated Calvin is then shocked to learn that the ladies have an outrageous first day as their first assignment involves a nude male model. He gets jealous and takes a drastic measure to disrupt the sessions.

Meanwhile, Marty is on a different mission of seeking a crucial part of an old work of unpublished literature. During one of his rounds at the basement, he chances upon a mystery novel manuscript written by Walter. But he never showed it to anyone, and curiosity hence strikes Marty, who shares it with Malcolm and Dave. They flip through the pages and discover that the last one is missing. The trio decides to get to the bottom of the case and visit Walter at his retirement home, looking for answers. But when the ending of the plot is revealed, they get disappointed and lose interest.

