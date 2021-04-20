In ‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 episode 14, Dave stops a robbery in the neighborhood, which impresses everyone except for Calvin. He then tries to caution him against his increasing cockiness. On the other hand, Gemma is deeply disturbed by the dangers befalling Dave, and she subsequently visits Marty to decompress from her heightened stress levels. If you missed the episode, the recap section has all the details you need. We can now move on to the particulars for ‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 episode 15!

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 15 Release Date

‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 episode 15 will release on April 26, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS. Every episode is around 30 minutes long.

Where to Watch The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 15 Online?

You can watch ‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 episode 15 as and when it airs on TV if it is backed up by a cable connection. In case you’re looking for options online, you can watch the newest episode of the show on the CBS official website or on Paramount+ (provided you have a subscription). For a cable-free experience, you can live stream ‘The Neighborhood’ on Directv, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. You also have the option to watch the series by adding the CBS pack to your Amazon Prime Video account. The show is also available to buy or rent on other VOD platforms such as iTunes and Apple TV.

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 15 Spoilers

‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 episode 15 is titled ‘Welcome to the Challenge,’ where Calvin will face a new challenge. Victor Alvarez will attempt to steal his customers, and as a solution to this alarming threat, the Butlers and Johnsons will team up to improve the business. Victor Alvarez, the owner of an auto-repair chain Motor Boys, will hence face a competitive Calvin who will do anything to keep his business and give back to the community.

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 14 Recap

In the 14th episode of ‘The Neighborhood’ season 3, called ‘Welcome to the Hero,’ Dave saves the day. It all starts with Dave entering the neighborhood barbershop to use the washroom. But the shop is attacked by robbers, and as Calvin watches, Dave stops it just in time. From that point onwards, he becomes a local hero as the shop patrons praise him for his courage. But he begins to go overboard after a while and ignores Calvin when he tells him to tread lightly.

At a neighborhood poker and dice game that he gets invited to, Dave runs into the cousin of a man he had previously sent to prison. Calvin then shows up to help him. Meanwhile, the robbery incident hits Gemma the most, and she tries to find ways to cope with it. Marty invites her to lend a hand in gardening at his place, and she accepts just to distract herself. But as she is working, she drops her wedding ring, and in the process of searching for it, she messes up the garden.

