In ‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 episode 16, Gemma decides to have another baby as opposed to Dave, who thinks it will pose a burden upon the family. He then asks for Marty’s help to manipulate her into giving up the idea. They bring in a human-like robotic doll posing as a newborn baby, hoping that it creates a mess in the house. If you haven’t watched the episode, the recap section will provide you with the latest updates. Moving on, here’s everything you can expect from ‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 episode 17!

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 17 Release Date

‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 episode 17 is slated to release on May 10, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS. New episodes drop every Monday on the channel, with each episode having a runtime of around 30 minutes.

Where to Watch The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 17 Online?

To watch new episodes of ‘The Neighborhood’ as they air on TV, you can tune in to CBS at the date and time mentioned above. You can also watch the upcoming episode on CBS’s official website or on Paramount+ shortly after its original broadcast. Fans who don’t have cable can opt for platforms such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. It is also possible to buy or rent the episodes on other VOD platforms such as iTunes and Apple TV. You can even watch the episodes with Paramount+ included in your Amazon Prime Video account, which starts from $5.99/month after the trial period.

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 17 Spoilers

‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 episode 17 is titled ‘Welcome to the Invasion.’ According to the official synopsis laid out by CBS, “When Calvin’s arch-rivals, the Pink Ladies, move their manicure business into the local barbershop, Dave encourages him to make peace until the women take a prank too far and the guys decide to plot revenge. Also, Gemma helps Tina find a creative way to keep tabs on Marty and Malcolm’s dating lives.”

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 16 Recap

In the 16th episode of ‘The Neighborhood’ season 3, titled ‘Welcome to the Test Run,’ Gemma expresses her desire to have another child. This idea takes root after she refuses to discard Grover’s old stuff from when he was a baby. But Dave gets overwhelmed at the idea and decides to discourage his wife by bringing in a life-like robot baby into the house. He wants Gemma to get an idea of how difficult it is to bring up a baby.

But surprisingly, Gemma begins to handle her responsibilities really well. Seeing her gaining momentum on the whole process of mothering another child, Dave asks Marty to increase its level of noise-making and obnoxiousness. On the other hand, Calvin finds a Bible, which he hands over to Tina. But when they open it, they find several hundred dollars stacked inside. They momentarily mull over what to do, and Tina suggests that they should return the money or give it away to charity. But Calvin wants to keep it and buy a huge television with the cash. But he gradually changes his mind after bad things begin to happen.

