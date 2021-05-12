In ‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 episode 17, Calvin is challenged by his arch-rivals, the Pink Ladies, back from his high school days as they step foot into his neighborhood for business purposes. After taking Dave’s advice, he offers to make peace with the ladies, but they have other tricks up their sleeve. To know about the rest of the episode, you can refer to the recap section at the bottom. Now, without further ado, let us check out the particulars for ‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 episode 18!

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 18 Release Date

‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 episode 18 is scheduled to release on May 17, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS. The season finale episode will be around 30 minutes.

Where to Watch The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 18 Online?

If you want to watch ‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 finale on TV, you will need to tune in to CBS on your cable TV at the date and time mentioned above. You can alternatively watch the new episode of the show (season 3 episode 18) on CBS’ official website or on Paramount+ shortly after its television broadcast. You can even live-stream the newest episodes as well as catch up on the third season on platforms such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. In addition, you can buy or rent the episodes on other VOD services such as iTunes and Apple TV. With the Paramount+ add-on pack, you can stream the show on your Amazon Prime Video account.

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 18 Spoilers

‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 episode 18 is titled ‘Welcome to the Surprise.’ In the season finale, Calvin will receive an unusual birthday gift that will have something to do with his father. However, Dave will chip in with his own edgy idea of how to celebrate it. He will suggest honoring the late Butler patriarch as an effective way to spend the day. Meanwhile, the Johnsons’ lives will be transformed after an unexpected change comes their way.

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 17 Recap

In the 17th episode of ‘The Neighborhood’ season 3, titled ‘Welcome to the Invasion,’ circumstances lead Calvin to his arch-rivals, the Pink Ladies, who unfortunately enter the neighborhood. When Calvin was in high school, he utterly despised two girls, LaTonya and Regina. Their enmity continued through the years and is relived in the present day when the pair rent an available chair in the local barbershop to extend their manicure business. Naturally, this pisses off Calvin, yet Dave suggests making peace with the girls. Hoping to set things right, he offers them free tune-ups at his shop. In response, the women give away a free manicure and neck massage.

But as soon as he falls asleep in his chair, they pull a severe prank on him. The men are furious at their hostile approach and decide to seek revenge. Elsewhere, Tina begins to spy on Marty and Malcolm’s dating lives. They create a fake profile on a dating app to know why Marty’s dating endeavors never see the light of the day, but their plan fails. Furthermore, Gemma’s need to have another kid makes Tina worry about her sons, who aren’t at all close to giving her grandkids.

