The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 10 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Episode 9 of ‘The Neighborhood’ season 4 sees Calvin making an extravagant purchase on a jacket, only to hesitate wearing it outside from the fear of it getting ruined. Meanwhile, Dave and Gemma are concerned about the influence of their new friends’ daughter on their son Grover. The latest episode has been detailed out further in the recap section. As for season 4 episode 10, here is everything we know!

The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 10 Release Date

‘The Neighborhood’ season 4 episode 10 will return on January 3, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS, after a four-week holiday break. The season will most likely resume its usual airing schedule. Typically, new 22-minute episodes arrive every Monday.

Where to Watch The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 10 Online?

You can catch episode 10 of ‘The Neighborhood’ season 4 via cable on CBS by tuning in at the date and time mentioned above. You can also stream the episode online on CBS’s official website, as well as on Paramount+. The upcoming episode of season 4 will also be available to watch on live streaming platforms such as YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Xfinity. Moreover, you can use VOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Spectrum, Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, YouTube,

The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers

Titled ‘Welcome to Jury Duty,’ episode 10 of season 4 shall follow Calvin and Dave in a unique situation after being chosen to serve as jurors for the same case. Thus, we can expect to see a lot of hilarity ensue as both will try to one-up each other and have their individual elements to bring to the verdict.

On the other hand, Malcolm and Marty will rent out their house for a movie shoot, but the turnout of events shall highly surprise them as they will forget to ask the producers beforehand about the movie’s details. This shall probably cause an even bigger mess when Calvin and Tina get to know about their sons’ misadventures.

The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 9 Recap

Episode 9 of the current season is titled ‘Welcome to the Splurge.’ In the episode, Dave takes Calvin to Haberdashery LA, to buy some shirts. The store manager gets both of them drunk on bourbon and tries to sell Calvin an expensive $800 jacket, which the latter eventually buys upon Dave’s insistence. In the meantime, Gemma is extremely excited to have befriended parents Josh and Daisy. She hopes to hang out and exchange parenting tips with them.

Even Dave is excited to share common wine tastes with Josh. However, the Johnsons are in for a shock when they realize that Josh and Daisy’s daughter Thatcher is extremely ill-behaved and that her parents don’t bother about it. Thatcher begins to wrongly influence Grover, who starts behaving increasingly like her, thus concerning Gemma. It reaches its peak when Thatcher tries to shoot at everyone with a fruit punch gun while visiting Grover. Unfortunately, Calvin chooses that very day to wear his new jacket, which almost gets ruined when Thatcher tries to shoot at him as well.

Luckily, Tina shields Calvin and saves the jacket, but this incident makes him paranoid about wearing the jacket outside again. Eventually, the Johnsons break their friendship with Josh and Daisy over their lack of concern about their daughter’s appalling behavior. Calvin’s growing paranoia about his jacket also leads Tina to reprimand him about the same. In the end, Calvin wears his jacket out to go visit the Johnsons, only to see that Dave has bought the same jacket as him.

Read More: Where Is The Neighborhood Filmed?