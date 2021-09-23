The Neighborhood Season 4: Episode 2 Release Date and Spoilers

In the season 4 premiere of ‘The Neighborhood,’ Dave and Calvin realize that they might be related to each other based on a genealogical investigation conducted. However, this discovery has a secret lurking underneath that creates a rift between Dave and Calvin. If you’re looking for more information about the events of the episode, head to the recap. Now, here is all that we have to share about ‘The Neighborhood’ season 4 episode 2!

The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date

‘The Neighborhood’ season 4 episode 2 is slated to premiere on September 27, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on CBS. The current season will air new half-hour episodes in the same timeslot every week on Mondays.

Where to Watch The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 2 Online?

Cable users can enjoy ‘The Neighborhood’ season 4 episode 2 on TV by tuning in to CBS at the date and time mentioned above. You can also stream the new episode online with the help of CBS’ official website or on Paramount+ sometime after its television broadcast. If you are a cord-cutter, you can catch the upcoming episode on any of the live TV streaming and VOD platforms such as DirecTV, YouTube TV, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, FuboTV, Amazon Prime, Hulu Live TV, Spectrum, and Xfinity.

The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Welcome to the Intervention.’ Now that Calvin and Dave are aware that they are cousins, their friendship might begin to grow even stronger. The second episode of the fourth season will gear us for more laughs as our favorite protagonists flit across the neighborhood.

The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 1 Recap

In the season 4 premiere episode, titled ‘Welcome To The Family,’ Dave and Calvin realize that they’re sixth cousins according to a genealogical investigation. Despite Calvin being skeptical about the ongoing ancestry search, he changes his mind when Aunt Desiray (Margaret Avery) confirms that they’re cousins by blood. As per how the legend goes, a black Butler and a white Johnson had a baby who turned out to be Calvin’s great-grandfather.

However, Desiray stops narrating the story here, and it is later revealed that Calvin’s great-grandfather was coaxed to give up his family’s land because the law didn’t allow Black people to own properties back then. So the Johnsons inherited the property, and now, almost a century later, Dave has started to feel guilty over the racist nature of his ancestors. Calvin is visibly hurt despite Gemma reassuring Dave that his cousin will let it go.

Therefore, Dave buys Calvin second-row Dodgers tickets, hoping to make amends. Calvin’s conversation with Tina makes him confront the true nature of his past. There is no way they can change the unethical ways of their ancestors, so blaming Dave would not reap any rewards. Instead, Calvin decides to recall all the hard work his cousin had done for the community when Calvin and his family had shifted from Kalamazoo.

Read More: Where Is The Neighborhood Filmed?