The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

In the second episode of ‘The Neighborhood’ season 4, Dave and Calvin are annoyed at Victor’s disruptive behavior. They catch him taking a bath in front of Calvin’s porch, which irks them even further. To save the neighborhood from Victor’s troublesome antics, they decide to drag him to an intervention. Fans can find a detailed account of the latest episode on the recap. Now, you can check out everything we have to share about ‘The Neighborhood’ season 4 episode 3!

The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Neighborhood’ season 4 episode 3 is slated to premiere on October 4, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The current season will air new half-hour episodes in the same timeslot every week on Mondays.

Where to Watch The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 3 Online?

Cable users can enjoy ‘The Neighborhood’ season 4 episode 3 on TV by tuning in to CBS at the date and time mentioned above. You can also stream the new episode online with the help of CBS’ official website or on Paramount+ sometime after its television broadcast. If you are a cord-cutter, you can catch the upcoming episode on any of the live TV streaming and VOD platforms such as DirecTV, YouTube TV, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, FuboTV, Amazon, Hulu Live TV, Spectrum, and Xfinity.

The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the third episode titled ‘Welcome To The Sister From Another Mister,’ Gemma will invite Alexis to take up a teaching job at her school. However, Tina will be skeptical about the new teacher and her intentions. Meanwhile, Calvin will try to preserve the community baseball field, which is still as dear to him. It is the same place where he had given lessons to Malcolm.

The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 2 Recap

The latest episode is titled ‘Welcome to the Intervention.’ It follows “Crackhead Victor,” an addict who Calvin has known for a long time. However, after his tragic experiences in the war, Victor came back utterly defeated and lost. As a result, he has found solace in drugs. This disturbs both Calvin and Dave, who occasionally catch him vandalizing their property.

So they host an intervention for Victor, which initially does not go as planned. He discloses that he has nobody or nothing to even look forward to, so his empty life finds its center whenever he is high. Dave narrates his own experiences as a war veteran, hoping to connect with him, while Calvin shows him a picture of him posing with a young Victor ready for prom. He even offers Victor a small job for starters which could open up an opportunity for the addict to recover.

Although reluctant at first, Victor finally agrees. Meanwhile, Calvin’s son Martin is determined to woo Keisha, his long-time crush. He even begins to dress the way she likes and changes his personality to a “bad boy,” hoping to impress her. Yet the entire process begins to tire him out, and so, he takes the exit realizing that he should never have forgotten his true identity.

