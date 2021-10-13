The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date and Spoilers

As grief takes hold of Gemma and Dave in this week’s episode of ‘The Neighborhood’ season 4, Tina and Calvin show up to console the devastated couple. Meanwhile, Malcolm meets a girl and plans to go out on a date with her. However, there is a problem he needs to resolve first. You can find a detailed update on the latest installment in the recap section. If you’re excited about the upcoming episode, let us walk you through the release date, spoilers, and other details of ‘The Neighborhood’ season 4 episode 5!

The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Neighborhood’ season 4 episode 5 is slated to premiere on October 18, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The fourth season airs new half-hour episodes in the same timeslot every week on Mondays.

Where to Watch The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 5 Online?

Cable users can enjoy ‘The Neighborhood’ season 4 episode 5 on TV by tuning in to CBS at the date and time mentioned above. You can also stream the fifth episode online with the help of CBS’ official website or on Paramount+ sometime after its television broadcast. If you are a cord-cutter, you can catch the upcoming episode on any of the live TV streaming and VOD platforms such as DirecTV, YouTube TV, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, FuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu Live TV, Spectrum, and Xfinity.

The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 5, titled ‘Welcome to Your Match,’ Calvin and Tina will seek help from a professional matchmaker to set Marty up with a suitable woman for him. In the process, they will overindulge in Marty’s personal life and get caught up. In the meantime, Dave and Gemma will be ready to go on an unconventional date defined by new rules.

The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 4 Recap

The fourth episode of season 4, titled ‘Welcome To The Porch Pirate,’ kicks off with Malcolm entering the house with a massive pimple on his face. He has a date scheduled with an Instagram model and is worried he might not look his best. However, that does not stop Tina, Calvin, and Marty from rolling out one joke after the other. He then meets his friend, who advises him to wear make-up. Although he is reluctant at first, she tells him that it is okay for men to do so if they want to.

Elsewhere, Gemma walks in with her head hung low. That’s when Dave asks Gemma if she is okay after losing her unborn baby. She is clearly devastated but decides to suppress her grief by keeping herself busy. Even though Tina arrives with a trolley filled with food to offer her condolences, Gemma dismisses her own feelings and tries to carry on with life until Calvin bumps into her at the door.

Gemma immediately breaks down as he comforts her. Tina and Calvin also reminisce about the time she went through a similar phase which was deeply heartbreaking for the entire family to bear. Gemma finally acknowledges her pain, and the two families ultimately gather to pray for the lost soul.

