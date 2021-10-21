The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

The fifth episode of ‘The Neighborhood’ is all about Marty receiving a push in his love life, thanks to his overindulging parents. However, it doesn’t work out positively for the lovesick boy, who just wants to find a genuine connection. Helping them is their neighbor — a professional matchmaker. On the other hand, Dave and Gemma try new methods to regain the spark in their marriage. For an elaborate account of all that happens in episode 5, check out the recap. Now, here is all that we have to share about episode 6!

The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date

Instead of next week, ‘The Neighborhood’ season 4 episode 6 will release on November 1, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The fourth season airs new half-hour episodes in the same timeslot every week on Mondays.

Where to Watch The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 6 Online?

Cable users can enjoy ‘The Neighborhood’ season 4 episode 6 on TV by tuning in to CBS at the date and time mentioned above. You can also stream the fifth episode online with the help of CBS’ official website or on Paramount+ sometime after its television broadcast. If you are a cord-cutter, you can catch the upcoming episode on any of the live TV streaming and VOD platforms such as DirecTV, YouTube TV, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, FuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu Live TV, Spectrum, and Xfinity.

The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers

The sixth installment of ‘The Neighborhood’ season 4 is titled ‘Welcome to the Haunting.’ The episode will be themed around Halloween, so we can expect it to feature spooky occurrences along with exciting content and good humor. The sitcom has always managed to merge heartfelt emotions with the perfect amount of lightheartedness, so the upcoming episode might more or less be rooted in something similar.

The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 5 Recap

Episode 5, titled ‘Welcome to Your Match,’ follows Calvin and Tina as they try to find suitable women for their sons. One of their neighbors is a matchmaker, so the lady agrees to help out the concerned parents. Before they break the news to Marty and Malcolm, Tina prepares some of their favorite dishes with help from Gemma. However, Malcolm is not fooled by the act, which is clearly a ploy to bring the boys on board with the matchmaking plan.

Marty decides to give it a chance, but when the matchmaker shows up with the profile of several women, Calvin, Tina, and Malcolm pick different sheets, which starts an argument. On top of that, they pay no heed to the words of the lady, who then disappears without a word. Later, they host a small gathering where Marty’s potential matches are invited. The evening looks promising as the women stand in groups looking their absolute best, but Marty fails to like any of the women shortlisted by his family members.

Therefore, Marty later declares that he wants to wait for the right person to show up. He is proud of the bond that his parents share and would like to have something similar with the potential love of his life. Meanwhile, Dave and Gemma want to go on a date, but every time they plan a romantic evening, something or the other comes up. So they decide to make the best use of the time they already have together and end up doing sensual roleplay to spice up their marriage!

