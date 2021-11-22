The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

Things take a spooky turn in episode 8 of ‘The Neighborhood’ season 4 when Calvin senses paranormal activities happening at his house. This is unusual for the reputed prankster who has a record of pulling off the scariest pranks. Although he accuses Malcolm and Marty of putting up a freakshow, it seems as if the brothers are not involved in the matter. The recap section will enlighten you with more details about the events in the episode. In case you’re looking for the release date and other details of episode 9, we’ve got you covered!

The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date

Instead of next week, ‘The Neighborhood’ season 4 episode 9 will release on December 9, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The fourth season airs new half-hour episodes in the same timeslot every week on Mondays.

Where to Watch The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 9 Online?

Cable users can enjoy ‘The Neighborhood’ season 4 episode 9 on TV by tuning in to CBS at the date and time mentioned above. You can also stream the fifth episode online with the help of CBS’ official website or on Paramount+ sometime after its television broadcast. If you are a cord-cutter, you can catch the upcoming episode on any of the live TV streaming and VOD platforms such as DirecTV, YouTube TV, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, FuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu Live TV, Spectrum, and Xfinity.

The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers

The title of the ninth episode, ‘Welcome to the Ex-Files,’ might refer to an ex springing back into one of the primary characters’ life. It could be anyone out of Dave, Calvin, Tina, and Gemma, although both the families are happily settled. It is also possible that the visitor might be associated with either Malcolm or Marty. Yet, we still have our expectations pinned on to the four primary characters, whose personal lives are understandably more intriguing to the viewers.

The Neighborhood Season 4 Episode 8 Recap

Episode 8, titled ‘ Welcome To The Haunting,’ starts with Malcolm and Marty pulling numerous pranks on their father, Calvin. However, he claims to be the king of pranks, immune to others trying to scare him. Even his best friend Dave finds his heart racing whenever he is the subject of a prank, but Calvin refuses to budge. However, he experiences a terrifying Halloween this year. His house is suddenly filled with the whispers of a creepy child summoning him and displacing small items in his vicinity. Calvin immediately suspects his mischievous sons to have engineered this whole setting, but their alibi checks out.

Meanwhile, Gemma and Tina skim through their old Halloween box full of sexy outfits that they are motivated to put on. As soon as their sons walk in, they thoroughly disapprove of the sight unfolding in front of them. They want their birth givers to be comfortable being messy and wear “sweatpants with holes in them.” Although the ladies momentarily put their costumes aside, one of their trick-or-treat guests, who is also a mom, shows up as a hot witch, so they almost instinctively gain their momentum back and switch to their outfits.

Finally, everyone gathers at Calvin’s to get rid of the ghost that has been haunting him. After a few chants, a translucent figure of a small child appears as she threatens to take Calvin away with her. He experiences the scariest moment of his life and closes his eyes, now drenched in tears, as the girl pounces on him. However, the lights come back, and all the people in the room stand up in unison, releasing suppressed laughter and giggles. Although they manage to scare him, he pulls one last prank on them, thereby maintaining his reputation as the prankster of the group.

