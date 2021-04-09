Created by Joss Whedon (‘The Avengers,’ ‘Firefly’), ‘The Nevers’ is an upcoming HBO science fiction series set in Victorian England. The story revolves around a group of young women with extraordinary abilities. These women, also known as the Touched, take on a sinister and powerful enemy while struggling to survive in an increasingly hostile society. Since HBO revealed in July 2018 that they had green-lighted a straight-to-series production of Whedon’s project, it has drawn considerable attention.

However, in November 2020, Whedon told the media he was leaving the production. This was amidst allegations against him of workplace harassment during previous projects. In January 2021, Philippa Goslett (‘Mary Magdalene’) was brought in to replace Whedon as the showrunner. Despite all the problems that the show encountered in recent months, it is now ready for its big debut. Here is everything you need to know about ‘The Nevers’ pilot episode.

The Nevers Episode 1 Release Date

‘The Nevers’ season 1 episode 1 is set to release on April 11, 2021, at 9 pm ET on HBO. The episode will be simultaneously made available on HBO Latino and HBO Max. Season 1 part 1 has 6 episodes, which will air weekly on Sundays. Part 2, also comprising 6 episodes, will premiere at a later date. All 6 episodes of ‘The Nevers’ season 1 part 1 will become available for viewing on Sky Atlantic and Now TV on May 17, 2021.

Where to Stream The Nevers Episode 1 Online?

As mentioned above, ‘The Nevers’ episode 1 is slated to premiere on HBO and HBO Max simultaneously. The episode will also be available on DirecTV on the same day. The pilot will start streaming on Now TV along with the other five episodes on May 17, 2021.

The Nevers Season 1 Cast: Who is in it?

‘The Nevers’ season 1 has an ensemble cast that includes Laura Donnelly as Amalia True, James Norton as Hugo Swan, Olivia Williams as Lavinia Bidlow, Tom Riley as Augustus “Augie” Bidlow, Pip Torrens as Lord Masse, Ann Skelly as Penance Adair, Zackary Momoh as Doctor Horatio Cousens, Amy Manson as Maladie, Nick Frost as Declan Orrun, Denis O’Hare as Dr. Edmund Hague, and Rochelle Neil as Annie Carbey.

The Nevers Episode 1 Spoilers

In the pilot episode, the story might begin in August 1896. Following a supernatural incident, people in London, predominantly women, might have gained remarkable abilities. This might have caused quite a stir in the society around them. The episode’s main plot might follow Amalia True, a vivacious and resourceful rebel who teams up with Penance Adair, a brilliant inventor who oscillates between her faith and progressive views, to keep the Touched women safe. They might receive help from Lavinia Bidlow, the wealthy lady who has set up The Orphanage, which provides safe lodgings to the Touched.

Episode 1 might also show Lavinia’s brother Augie helping Amalia, Penance, and the Touched. It might depict how Hugo uses his sexuality and social standing as an aristocrat to manipulate and extort others. The episode might depict how Declan Orrun, also known as the Beggar King, keeps his control over the entire lower tier of London’s population.

