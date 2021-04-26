The steampunk fantasy adventure series ‘The Nevers’ revolves around the concept that the disenfranchised people in Victorian London have suddenly gotten superpowers. These people come to be known as the Touched. Three years pass after the incident, and they have been further marginalized by society. Moreover, they are being hunted down by various organizations and people with sinister intent. Amidst all this, an orphanage serves as a sanctuary for the Touched, run by the mysterious Amalia True.

In episode 3, Bonfire Annie attempts to take over parts of the Beggar King’s territory. It is revealed that Mundi is attracted to men and hasn’t yet come to terms with that part of himself. Mary sings her unique song for the Touched, which is amplified by Penance’s devices. As even the Touched several miles away find comfort by knowing that there are others like them, one of Maladie’s lackeys kills Mary. The series premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about ‘The Nevers’ episode 4.

The Nevers Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Nevers’ season 1 episode 4 is set to release on May 2, 2021, at 9 pm ET on HBO. The episode will be simultaneously made available on HBO Latino and HBO Max. The first season is split into two halves – Part 1 has 6 episodes, which will air weekly on Sundays, while Part 2, also comprising 6 episodes, is set to premiere at a later date. All 6 episodes of ‘The Nevers’ season 1 part 1 will become available for viewing on Sky Atlantic and Now TV on May 17, 2021.

Where to Stream The Nevers Episode 4 Online?

As mentioned above, ‘The Nevers’ episode 4 is simultaneously slated to premiere on HBO and HBO Max. Viewers can catch the episode on DirecTV on the same day. Canadian viewers can watch the episode with a subscription to the OTT platform Crave on the same day it airs in the US. The episode will be available on-demand on the HBO website and for Binge subscribers in Australia on May 3. The first 6 episodes will start streaming on Now TV on May 17, 2021.

The Nevers Episode 4 Spoilers

In ‘the Nevers’ episode 4, titled ‘Undertaking,’ everyone at the orphanage will likely be still grieving following Mary’s death. Mundi has killed the shooter, and now he and Amalia might work together to find whoever sent the killer. It is most likely Maladie, but considering how complex the show has been progressively getting, it is possible that someone else is controlling at least the rational and hired members of her crew.

In her pursuit of vengeance, Amalia might have a confrontation with Lord Massen, who seems to think that the Empire’s shadowy enemies have given the “turns” to the Touched so that they can dismantle the Empire from within. Hugo’s plan to collect the Touched for his club might bring him in direct conflict with both Massen and Amalia. In episode 3, Harriet overhears the argument between Dr. Cousens and Amalia. She might have her own reservations about what Amalia and some of the other residents of the orphanage might consider justice.

Amalia has killed Mr. Odium, the Beggar King’s most effective underling, and welcomed Annie into the orphanage. Realizing that he is dealing with a dangerous enemy, Orrun might become a bit more secretive in his enmity with Amalia and reach out to her enemies to ally himself with them.

