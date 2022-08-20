The Next 365 Days Sequel: Will There be a 4th Film?

Based on the namesake book by the Polish cosmetologist and author Blanka Lipińska, ‘The Next 365 Days’ is an erotic romance film. It’s the third entry in the ‘365 Days’ film series after ‘365 Days’ (2020) and ‘365 Days: This Day.’ The third film begins about a few months after the events of the second movie. Laura Biel has survived her gunshot wound and is back in Sicily. However, she begins to realize that her time on the island with Nacho has fundamentally changed her. Now, she isn’t sure whether she loves her husband any longer and has developed romantic feelings for Nacho.

Following its release, ‘The Next 365 Days’ received largely negative reviews. From the storyline to performances to direction — everything garnered criticism. And yet, ‘365 Days’ continues to be a popular franchise. If you are wondering whether there will be a sequel to ‘The Next 365 Days,’ we got you covered.

When Can The Next 365 Days Sequel Release?

‘The Next 365 Days’ premiered on August 19, 2022, on Netflix. It’s the web adaptation of the third and final book in Lipińska’s ‘365 Days’ trilogy. As for ‘The Next 365 Days’ sequel, this is what you need to know.

Neither the filmmakers nor Netflix executives have confirmed the development of a sequel to “The Next 365 Days.’ Generally, the success of a given film determines whether it will receive a sequel. However, the matter is a bit complicated with the ‘365 Days’ series. For all its popularity, the first ‘365 Days‘ film is also highly controversial for depicting what the critics referred to as the glamorization of mob life and sexual violence. To be fair, these elements have been significantly toned down in the latter two films.

The source material of the ‘365 Days’ films seems to have a devoted fanbase, the members of which were largely unhappy with how things end in Lipińska’s final book. Massimo turns evil, kills Laura’s dog, and blames it on Nacho. Ultimately, Laura succeeds in leaving Massimo for good. She then ends up with Nacho, and they have a child together. The Netflix film negates these issues by offering an ambiguous final scene. While the cliffhanger ending might be all we will ever get in the film series, it’s equally possible that the filmmakers are planning to make one more film to tie things up. The second and third films were developed together. This is why they were released only a few months apart from each other. If the fourth film is greenlit in the next few months, the viewers can expect ‘The Next 365 Days’ sequel to come out sometime in Q3 2024.

Who Can be in The Next 365 Days Sequel?

‘The Next 365 Days’ stars Anna-Maria Sieklucka (Laura Biel), Michele Morrone (Don Massimo Torricelli), Simone Susinna (Nacho), Magdalena Lamparska (Olga), Otar Saralidze (Domenico), Grażyna Szapołowska (Klara Biel), and Tomasz Stockinger (Tomasz Biel).

Unlike in the second film, no character dies in ‘The Next 365 Days.’ Sieklucka, Morrone, and Susinna — the three main stars of the film series — will likely return if there is indeed a sequel and be joined by new cast members.

What Can The Next 365 Days Sequel be About?

In ‘The Next 365 Days,’ Laura spends time with Nacho while she is in Portugal. After she returns to Sicily, Massimo confronts her. Laura later visits her parents and tells them what has happened. Olga calls her and reveals that Massimo knows everything. Laura subsequently decides to speak to her husband. On her way back, she encounters Nacho and asks him for more time to make her decision. The film ends as Massimo asks Laura if she is back.

In the prospective sequel, Laura might make a definitive choice between Massimo and Nacho. Olga and Domenico will likely get married. If Laura chooses Nacho, the darker side of Massimo’s personality can resurface, and he might try to capture Laura again.

Read More: The Next 365 Days Soundtrack: Where to Listen to Its Songs?