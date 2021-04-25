Created by Seth MacFarlane of ‘Family Guy’ fame, ‘The Orville’ one of the recent additions in the comedy-drama sci-fi genre segment following the precedent set by the likes of ‘Star Trek.’ Set in the 25th century, the series follows the crew of the titular ship as they embark upon adventures and explore different parts of the galaxy. After the premiere of the show in September 2017, it has gone on to spawn 2 seasons so far, picking up in the second installment after a bumpy beginning. After the cliffhanger ending of the second season, two years have passed, and fans have almost given up amidst the rumors of the show’s cancellation. If you are looking to know whether the show will come back for a third season, we are going to divulge what we know without further ado.

The Orville Season 3 Release Date

‘The Orville’ season 2 premiered on December 30, 2018, on Fox, with the final episode airing on April 25, 2019. The season contains 14 episodes with an average runtime of 48 minutes per episode.

We are elated to know that the rumor of the cancellation of the show following the acquittal of 20th Century Fox by Disney was, well, a rumor. In 2018, the series was reportedly granted $15.8 million in tax credits by the California Film Commission. Following the renewal of the show for a third season, there was a change of distribution rights from Fox to Hulu in a move to foster creativity, which was welcomed by MacFarlane.

Filming for the third season had to cross many hurdles due to the onset of the pandemic. The season began filming in October 2019 but production came to a halt by March 2020. In the meantime, the cast and crew managed to finish half of the filming. Following the ease of restrictions, the crew went back to the floor in December 2020. However, the show had to deal with another setback and production came to a standstill in January 2021. Thankfully the season began filming again in March 2021. Here is an Instagram post by series regular Penny Johnson Jerald confirming the commencement of filming.

If no further unexpected hindering of the production happens, the crew is speculated to finish filming by September 2021. Following filming, the season will move into post-production, which will take up a significant amount of time due to the use of heavy visual graphics. Therefore, we may expect ‘The Orville’ season 3 to premiere not before sometime in spring 2022.

Season creators Seth MacFarlane and Jon Cassar opted to slightly change the format for the season. The season is going to contain 11 episodes in place of 14 of the previous season, but the creators have divulged that the duration per episode will be extended by 12 to 15 minutes.

The Orville Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

All of the main crew members of the titular spaceship of Orville have returned on set for the filming of the third season. Seth Macfarlane himself takes up the role of ship Captain Ed Mercer while Adrianne Palicki portrays the character of Mercer’s ex-wife and Commander Kelly Grayson. In other prominent roles, we are about to see Penny Johnson Jerald taking up the role of Dr. Claire Finn while Scott Grimes plays the role of Lieutenant Gordon Malloy. Other cast members include Peter Macon (Lieutenant Commander Bortus), Jessica Szohr (Lieutenant Talla Keyali), J Lee (Lieutenant Commander John LaMarr), and Mark Jackson (Issac). Moreover, the season sees freshly cast Anne Winters (Charly Burke) taking up a prominent role. Although Halston Sage (Lieutenant Alara Kitan) has left the show in season 2 and she does not make a comeback as a series regular.

The Orville Season 3 Plot: What is it about?

The series begins on a comic note but things go so wrong so fast. Towards the ending of the second season, Kelly Grayson travels to the present timeline and has a fallout with Ed upon her return to the alternative timeline, setting a butterfly effect in motion. The Orville crew is held captive by the renegade group Kaylons, of which old crew hand Issac is found to be a member. The earth faces annihilation. The aliens called Krill who were thought to be enemies turn out to be helpful in the moment of crisis. In a desperate attempt to send Claire into the past, John fries the ship. However, Claire manages to go back in time and successfully erase the memory of Kelly. On a positive note, the final moments see Kelly and Ed reunited.

Orville was initially conceived as a ship not favored by the Union like the Starfleet of ‘Star Trek,’ but as the ship is destroyed in the finality of the second season, and Mercer and the crew will most likely take up significant roles in the upcoming installment. The name of the first episode of the third season is ‘Electric Sheep,’ which is a reference to Philip K. Dick’s cult classic novel ‘Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?’ The first episode will in all probability pick up from the cliffhanger and depict the Union’s response to Kaylons’ invasion. Mercer’s crew may go into a treaty with the Krill people. In its heavy reliance on the ‘Star Trek’ universe, the series will explore further thought experiments related to alien and artificial life forms.

