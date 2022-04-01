The Outlaws Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Stephen Merchant and Elgin James, ‘The Outlaws’ is a stellar crime drama black comedy series packed with cat-and-mouse chases through graffiti-wash streets. The series follows a pack of seven small-time criminals from different walks of life. However, at the crossroads of the community payback service, they come together, and misadventures follow. They get their hands on a hefty cash haul, and things go sideways. Following its release, the BBC and Amazon Studios’ original series created headlines for diverse reasons – from its whitewashing of a Banksy mural on camera to its glorious depiction of Bristol. However, following the finale that aims to keep the comedy alive, you may be rooting for another season. If you are looking for its whereabouts, let us follow suit.

The Outlaws Season 2 Release Date

‘The Outlaws’ season 1 was released in its entirety on March 18, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. The first season had its UK premiere on October 18, 2021, with the season finale being aired on November 22, 2021. Let us now talk about the development of a forthcoming second season.

As of January 2021, the original networks renewed the series for a second season, even before the first one went into production. The two seasons were shot back-to-back, while the pandemic situation largely confined the cast and crew within the studio. With the star-power of Christopher Walken and a charming ambiance that reminds one of the classic sitcoms’ Community,’ the show amply pleased fans and critics. Thus, while the second season remains in the later stages of development, we contend that a third may be on the way. Meanwhile, while the sophomore season does not have an official release date, ‘The Outlaws’ season 2 may premiere sometime in late 2022.

The Outlaws Season 2 Cast: Who Is In It?

The core cast members remain alive and within the story at the end of the first season. Thus, all of them may reprise their roles. In the central parts, possibly returning are Rhianne Barreto (Rani Rekowski), Darren Boyd (John Halloran), Gamba Cole (Christian Taylor imposter/Ben), Clare Perkins (Myrna Okeke), and Eleanor Tomlinson (Lady Gabriella Penrose-Howe). Also appearing in their respective garbs should be Jessica Gunning (Diane Pemberley), Stephen Merchant (Gregory Dillard), and of course, Christopher Walken (Frank Sheldon).

Additionally, we may see Charles Babalola (Malaki), Nina Wadia (Shanthi Rekowski, Rani’s mother), Gyuri Sarossy (Jerzy Rekowski, Rani’s father), James Nelson-Joyce (Spider), Aiyana Goodfellow (Esme, Ben’s sister), and Grace Calder (DS Lucy Haines). In the second season, taking up new roles are Jake Swift as the “Cool Boy,” Julia Davis as Rita, and Elizabeth Dulau as Lesley. The sophomore season may introduce additional cast members, but we leave it for further official announcements.

The Outlaws Season 2 Plot: What Is It About?

Although the creators went for a decidedly comic tone, the first season’s ending is not all pomp and glory. Towards the beginning of the first season, Ben (imposing as Christian) usurps a fat dough from the house of rival gang leader The Dean. At the end of the story, we realize that the Brookhill Crew of Ben’s home turf gives protection to The Dean. As Malaki explains later in the day, the money was tight, and he was not getting the fair share of business in his territory.

Esme shoots Spider, and Ben takes her to an Airbnb to lose the heat. However, the gang catches up to Ben in due time, and they come clean to detective Lucy Haines about the shooting incident. Ben takes all the charges and is ready to go to jail, but Spider survives the bullet wound. Owing to the ingenious plan of community payback supervisor Diane, Ben and the lot get 100 more hours of community payback service. In the final moments, Frank continues whitewashing over a Banksy mural.

In the follow-up season, things may go sideways once more. Through the first six episodes, the characters have become more complex. While the first season’s ending does a disservice to the characters by not bringing them out of their respective corners, it also keeps the fans rooting. The second season will possibly give us closure regarding Ben and Rani, as they may get more intimate. Rani may also go back to her Oxford degree, God willing, while Esme may finally understand the repercussion of her actions.

Esme may retake the exam she bunks the first time. She and Ben may even reunite with their ailing mother. Myrna re-enters her group at the end of the first season by employing a vote. Although, another police vehicle hijacking may cause her trouble. We would also see whether Gabby organizes her music festival and if she ends up with sad-sack nerd Greg. Lastly, Frank agrees to stay at home at the end of the first season, but the shifty old-timer may have another change of heart in the coming season.

