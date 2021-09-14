The Oval Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘The Oval’ (also known as ‘Tyler Perry’s The Oval’) is a soap opera series created by Tyler Perry that revolves around the day-to-day lives of US President Hunter Franklin, First Lady Victoria Franklin, their family, and various workers at the White House. The series explores the greedy, corrupt and scandalous behind-the-scenes behavior of the First Family and some of their staff.

It first premiered in 2019, and despite mixed critical reception, has become a fan-favorite show thanks to its ability to deliver shocking twists. The show’s popularity has also led to the birth of a spin-off titled ‘Ruthless.’ With the conclusion of the second season of the political drama, fans must be eager to learn more about its future. In that case, allow us to share everything we know about ‘The Oval’ season 3.

The Oval Season 3 Release Date

‘The Oval’ season 2 premiered on February 16, 2021, on BET and wrapped up its run by airing the season finale on September 14, 2021. The sophomore installment contains 22 episodes which have a runtime of approximately 42 minutes each.

As far as another season is concerned, here’s what we know. The second season performed solidly in terms of ratings, with the season premiere drawing in 1.4 million viewers on its home network alone. Following the strong performance of the second season premiere, BET renewed the series for a third season on February 23, 2021.

Make sure to say congrats to the cast of #TheOvalOnBET because Tyler Perry's The Oval was renewed for a third season. 💙 pic.twitter.com/okma7uaVVJ — Tyler Perry's THE OVAL (@TheOvalOnBET) February 24, 2021

However, production is yet to begin on the third outing. According to reports, filming is expected to commence in late 2021 in Atlanta. Production on season 2 began in August 2020, and it premiered in February 2021. Assuming filming begins by October 2021, the new season could target an early 2022 release. Therefore, ‘The Oval’ season 3 is likely to premiere sometime in March 2022, at the earliest.

The Oval Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘The Oval’ features an ensemble cast with Ed Quinn (President Hunter Franklin), Kron Moore (First Lady Victoria Franklin), Daniel Croix Henderson (Jason Franklin), Javon Johnson (Richard Hallsen), Ptosha Storey (Nancy Hallsen), Vaughn W. Hebron (Barry Hallsen), Teesha Renee (Sharon), Lodric Collins (Donald Winthrop), Ciera Payton (Lilly Winthrop), Taja V. Simpson (Priscilla Owen), Walter Fauntleroy (Sam Owen), Brad Benedict (Kyle Flint), Bill Barrett (Max Carter), Travis Cure (Bobby), Matthew Law (Kareem Richardson), and Derek A. Dixon (Dale) in the main roles.

Most of the main cast members are expected to reprise their roles in season 3. Recurring cast members such as Paige Hurd (Gayle Franklin), Melissa L. Williams (Ruth Hartman/Denise Truesdale), and Rusell Charles Pitts (Picky) are also likely to return. For the third installment, Nick Barrotta (Allan, an assistant to Donald), Russell Thomas (Eli, the charming new Vice President), and Kaye Singleton (Simone, the Second Lady/wife of Eli) have been added to the cast as series regulars.

The Oval Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

In the second season finale of ‘The Oval,’ Bobby and Max try to enact their coup against the President with his life in serious threat. Meanwhile, Priscilla takes a stand against Victoria and uses some harsh words. Lily also tries to defend herself but has to bear the consequences of going against the First Family.

The third season is likely to deal with the aftermath of the destruction caused in the season 2 finale. With many fractured relationships and some of the people from their inner circle turning against them, the First Family will likely be pushed into a corner. The upcoming season could highlight their struggles, which would take center stage once again. The addition of a new Vice President and Second Lady will shake up the power dynamics at the White House. Like its predecessor, the third season could also crossover with the new season of ‘Ruthless.’

