In the latest episode of ‘The Owl House’ season 2, Eda roams around the town with sadness in her heart after her friends King and Luz decide to go back home to their respective families. In a state of melancholic stupor, she bumps into her old friend Raine and gets pulled into a rebellion. In case you are curious about the highlights of episode 7, we have added a recap section. Now, here is what episode 8 might have in store!

The Owl House Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Owl House’ season 2 episode 8 will release on July 31, 2021, at 10 am ET on the Disney Channel. The second season follows a weekly release pattern, with new 22 minute-episodes dropping every Saturday.

Where to Watch The Owl House Season 2 Episode 8?

You can watch ‘The Owl House’ season 2 episode 8 by tuning into Disney Channel at the aforementioned date and time. In case you missed it, you can always watch it on DisneyNow. The episode will also be available on Disney+, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and Hulu+Live TV. Additional viewing options are Xfinity, Spectrum On Demand, YouTube TV, and Apple TV. Individual episodes or an entire season are available for purchase on Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, and iTunes.

The Owl House Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

The eighth episode of ‘The Owl House’ season 2 is titled ‘Knock, Knock, Knockin’ On Hooty’s Door,’ In the upcoming installment, Hooty will go all out in order to help out his friends who invite trouble on a daily basis. He will show up when King, Eda, and Luz begin to face a new set of problems. However, his efforts will not bear fruit.

The Owl House Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

In the seventh episode titled ‘Eda’s Requiem,’ Eda comes to terms with Luz and King’s approaching departure. They will be returning to their respective families, and the reality of the situation hits Eda like a storm. As she begins to mope around, she accidentally runs into the Bards Against the Throne, which turns out to be a rebellious alliance of some sort. Called B.A.T.T.s in short, it is led by Raine Whispers, Eda’s old friend who is also the head of the Bard Coven.

Later, Raine gets roped into Eda’s life and her problems. During a mission with the B.A.T.T.s, Raine finds out about the curse on Eda that ruins everything around her whenever she plays her mandolin and decides to leverage it when one of their missions goes wrong. The gang walks into a trap set by coven heads Eberwolf and Darius, thinking it is a part of the mission.

Eda’s cursed magic is then used to stop Eberwolf and Darius. Raine also motivates Eda to go after Luz and King when she finds out that she is close to them. King has changed his name to King Clawthorne, and Eda then helps him send a message to his father. In the end, Raine is caught by Kikimora, who puts her into a state of indefinite slumber as a prerequisite to set Emperor Belos’ plan in motion.

