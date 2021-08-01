In the latest episode of ‘The Owl House’ season 2, Hooty assumes the role of everybody’s savior as Luz, Eda, and King get tired of dealing with personal problems. Although, after a while, it seems like Hooty’s methods have failed, and the selfless owl begins to blame himself for it. The rest of the highlights for episode 8 have been laid out in the recap section. In case you’re curious about episode 9, you can go through its details here!

The Owl House Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘The Owl House’ season 2 episode 9 is scheduled to premiere on August 7, 2021, at 10 am ET on the Disney Channel. The second season releases new 22 minute-episodes every Saturday.

Where to Watch The Owl House Season 2 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘The Owl House’ season 2 episode 9 by tuning into Disney Channel at the aforementioned date and time. In case you miss it, you can always watch it on DisneyNow. The episode will also be available on Disney+, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and Hulu+Live TV. Additional viewing options are Xfinity, Spectrum On Demand, YouTube TV, and Apple TV. Individual episodes or an entire season are available for purchase on Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, and iTunes.

The Owl House Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

In the ninth episode titled ‘Eclipse Lake,’ Luz will be affected by the Common Mold, and her sickness will be extremely difficult to cure. Amity, King, and Eda will then need to grab hold of a crucial ingredient for the portal door as they rush to help Eda’s case. Things will, however, go awry when they realize that there are other creatures going after it.

The Owl House Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

In the eighth episode of ‘The Owl House’ season 2 titled ‘Knock, Knock, Knockin’ On Hooty’s Door,’ Lilith receives a heartwarming letter from Hooty thanking him for his help. Eda is still helplessly immersed in deep-rooted worries about her curse, and King is losing his mind over not knowing what kind of a demon he is. Luz, in the meantime, is dealing with her unresolved emotions for Amity. Hooty then comes to the rescue once again.

First of all, he indulges King in series of tests to analyze the type of demon he identifies as, but the plan backfires, and King shoots out a powerful echo blast in anger. Hooty puts Eda to sleep as a form of therapy where he digs deep into her past and all her personal problems caused by the curse. Eda then finds the courage to bear the curse and awakens feeling positive. Hooty abducts Amity and plants her inside a tunnel of love with Luz, who is then ashamed of confessing his feelings.

Hooty is disappointed at the results, thinking he has failed to help his friends, but it is later revealed that King and Eda have now gotten rid of their problems because of Hooty. Luz and Amity have also come to terms with their feelings for each other. Hooty then writes a letter to Lilith and is just about to send another one addressed to King, but he accidentally gobbles it up after spotting a bug on it.

Read More: Best Old Disney TV Shows