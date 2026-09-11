The Paper Season 3 Cast and Plot Theories

Peacock’s ‘The Paper’ continues the story of the Toledo Truth Teller in its second season, as Ned Sampson continues his fight to keep the paper alive and relevant. This time, he also has a secret romance with Mare, while the rest of the team also experiences some drastic changes in their personal and professional lives. At the end of the season, the characters are in completely different places than when they started the season. Clearly, there is a lot left to explore with the Truth Teller. For now, however, the show has not been renewed for Season 3. Interestingly, co-creator Greg Daniels has confirmed that the writing room has already assembled to work on the next season, which lends confidence in the show’s possible return. Considering the previous release pattern, we expect ‘The Paper’ Season 3 to release sometime in late 2027. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Paper Season 3 Will Focus on New Romances

The second season of ‘The Paper’ touches upon some interesting dynamics at the Toledo Truth Teller. The secret romance between Ned and Mare becomes public, but that also marks the end of their short relationship. Mare briefly goes to Cincinnati, but in the end, Ned convinces her to return to Toledo, though she makes it clear they are not dating anymore. Ned, however, is completely in love with her, and the third season will likely have him pining for her from a distance. Since they are single now, Mare might get a new love interest, which means there might be heartbreak in store for Ned. His repressed feelings might lead him to some questionable decisions.

Meanwhile, Nicole and Derrick also seem to be caught up in a love triangle with HR Lisa. The dynamics between Nicole and Detrick have shifted considerably from Season 1, and it would be interesting to see how that plays out in the next season. A shift has also happened between Adelola and Travis, who seem to have been brought together by a highly embarrassing encounter during a hurricane. It seems that they might be the next couple to indulge in a secret romance. In the same vein, the show might keep experimenting with pairings, and we might see more unexpected romances or friendships develop in Season 3.

Apart from the characters’ romantic endeavors, the newspaper itself has a lot to look forward to. They won the journalism awards at the end of Season 1, but that hasn’t made things any easier for them. Still, they have started to settle into their roles and discover their strengths. Travis has become a photojournalist, while Detrick has begun to prove himself as another talent to watch. The Glass Club incident has also shown that the paper is ready to break stories that others might not see. The third season might elevate this sense of risk-taking with a more formidable case and opponent. At the same time, the introduction of new characters, perhaps as part of the team, might also stir the plot and intensify the drama.

The Paper Season 3 Might Introduce New Characters in the Mix

The first two seasons of ‘The Paper’ have established the main cast, all of whom are expected to return for the following season. This includes Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson, Chelsea Frei as Mare Pritti, Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda Grand, Melvin Gregg as Detrick, Ramona Young as Nicole, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Adelola, and Eric Rahill as Travis. Season 2 introduces Lisa Gilroy as Lisa, who might have a bigger role in the love triangle involving Detrick and Nicole. Similarly, Alex Edelman’s Adam has remained on the sidelines for now, but might get an extended plotline next season.

We also expect to see more elaborate role expansions for Tim Key as Ken Davies, Oscar Nunez as Oscar Martinez, and Duane Shepard Sr. as Barry. Nancy Lenehan and Allan Havey will continue to appear as Ann and Marv Putnam, and the upcoming season might finally throw more fuel on their otherwise extremely slow-burning romance. The Softees’ side might also get more representation with Mo Welch as Kimberly, and additional characters taking up more space. Considering where the plotlines are headed, new characters, especially love interests, are expected to join the fray and shake things up for the Truth Teller.

Read More: The Paper Season 2 Ending Explained: Do Ned and Mare Get Back Together?