The Pentaverate Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Netflix’s comedy series ‘The Pentaverate’ follows the adventures of old-timey Canadian journalist Ken Scarborough as he gets embroiled with an ancient society that controls the world. Initially looking for a groundbreaking story, the journalist suddenly finds himself facing an all-powerful group. An ongoing power struggle in The Pentaverate’s leadership then results in the fate of the world landing on Ken’s shoulders.

Created and led by Mike Myers, the show is a treasure trove for fans of the comedic actor’s brand of humor. Critics have also noted Myers’ entertaining turns (as eight characters!) on the show. Season 1 ends on an otherworldly note, so can there be more? Here is what you need to know about ‘The Pentaverate’ season 2.

The Pentaverate Season 2 Release Date

‘The Pentaverate’ season 1 premiered on May 5, 2022, on Netflix. All six episodes of season 1, each about a half-hour long, dropped simultaneously.

As far as a potential season 2 is concerned, there have been no official announcements about it being greenlit. In 2019, Netflix ordered a six-episode series with Mike Myers in the lead, which eventually became season 1. There was no talk at the time of future seasons, which is still the case. Additionally, ‘The Pentaverate’ is billed as a miniseries, which generally end in a single season. This makes a potential season 2 all the more unlikely.

The show’s story also seems to paint an intriguing but relatively tidy conclusion to the story. The central character, Ken Scarborough (Mike Myers), gets his soul absorbed by an all-knowing computer. Perhaps more significantly, the titular secret society, The Pentaverate, is dissolved, and its members kill themselves as part of an elaborate “self destruct” ritual. A new association, called The Septaverate, is established in its place.

Considering the eponymous secret society is also ended, it is unlikely that such major elements of the story would once again be revived for a follow-up season. Of course, the strange world of ‘The Pentaverate’ is populated by a variety of entertaining characters, some of them essayed by Mike Myers himself, who could carry on the show. However, the series’s central character and namesake society both concluding their story arc don’t bode well for more of the show being made. We can all hope for another Netflix comedy series with the prolific Mike Myers dropping sometime in the future. However, at this time, it seems highly unlikely that ‘The Pentaverate’ season 2 will be made.

